Hillsboro Hops Partner with Intel to Support STEM Education in Oregon as Part of Strikeouts for STEM Program

HILLSBORO, OR - As part of a partnership between the Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) and Intel, the Oregon-based, microprocessor manufacturer is donating a total of $50,000 to fund future STEM opportunities for the children of Hillsboro in support of the Hillsboro Schools Foundations new Imagina tu Aventura program.

Intel committed to donate $10 for every strikeout by a Hops pitcher this season. Hops pitchers have delivered 918 strikeouts so far in 2021 totaling $9,180.00. Intel is rounding their donation up to $50,000

Intel has called Oregon home for 47 years and provides jobs for over 20,000 employees. Since 2016, Intel, the Intel Foundation and Intel employees gave over $55 million in grants, donations, and in-kind gifts to local Oregon schools and non-profit organizations.

"HSF's Elementary School program 'Imagina tu Adventure' will bring bilingual, bicultural career exploration kits and programs to all kindergarten through sixth grade classrooms," said Aron Carleson, HSF Executive Director. "Intel's contribution assures we can begin with STEM career education for all students. We are thankful for Intel's strong community support."

"We're proud of our ongoing partnership with the Hillsboro Hops Strikeouts for STEM program and the Hillsboro Schools Foundation to inspire the future generation of STEM professionals," said Courtney Martin, Intel Oregon Public Affairs Director. "This year's program will support students and educators through the Hillsboro School's Foundation Imagina tu Aventura program, providing bicultural career exploration tools about careers and higher education."

"We are so proud to partner with Intel for the Strike Outs for STEM promotion", said Hillsboro Hops President KL Wombacher. "They are a tremendous community asset that is extremely generous with their community support. We can't thank Intel enough for their partnership and generous donation to the Hillsboro Schools Foundation."

About Hillsboro Schools Foundation:

The Hillsboro Schools Foundation is dedicated to cultivating community engagement and funding to inspire excellence in Hillsboro Schools. HSF's Middle School STEM labs are bringing back yesterday's shop classes and tomorrow's technology to prepare students for careers in a global economy. For more information, visit www.hsfonline.org.

