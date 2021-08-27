Doubleheader Alert: Friday, August 27

Friday, August 27: DOUBLEHEADER

Friday is a jam-packed night at Funko Field. First, it's a doubleheader. Public gates open at 4 p.m. and the first pitch for the first game is at 5:05 p.m. There will be about 40 minutes between game one and game two.

As with every Friday home game, it's Funko Friday. This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Catcher Webbly POP! The Funko giveaway will start when the gates open for the first game and continue through the end of the second inning of the second game. Don't forget about Girl Scout Night! The annual parade will take place between games after postgame Launch-a-Ball presented by Les Schwab Tires.

Don't miss out on our Funko Friday Family Ticket Package, which is exclusive to Friday's game! For $50, get four Upper Box tickets, four hot dog meal vouchers and four mystery POPs! Use code: FAMILY4 at checkout.

Saturday, August 28

It's IBEW/NECA Night! The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a Hawaiian Shirt courtesy of IBEW/NECA. Make sure to stick around for postgame fireworks, also presented by IBEW/NECA.

Sunday, August 29

Wrap up the homestand with Faith and Family Night, presented by Cavalry Arlington. It's also the Team Poster Giveaway presented by Major League Pizza: the first 1,000 fans through the gate will get a 2021 AquaSox Team Poster! Don't forget about postgame Kids Run the Bases. Kids meet at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club members go first! Kids cannot go on the field until after all players exit.

