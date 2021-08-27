Dust Devils Dominate Emeralds

Tri-City Dust Devils pitcher Sam Bachman

The Tri-City Dust Devils (40-59) took an early lead and never looked back on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium as the team notched the 10-2 win over the Eugene Emeralds. The Dust Devils extended their winning streak to four games, which is tied for the team's longest this season.

Tri-City scored two runs in the bottom of the first and went on to bring home at least one run in seven innings. At the plate Jeremy Arocho, Braxton Martinez, Kenyon Yovan and Griffin Mazur each had multiple hits in the lopsided win. Sam Bachman, the No. 9 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft, tossed four scoreless innings to begin the game in the fourth outing of his professional career.

Right-hander Glenn Albanese will start for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game series on Friday night. Eugene will counter with right-hander Blake Rivera.

