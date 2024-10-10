Spokane Remains in Position to Clinch Playoffs After 1-0 Loss to Central Valley

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane Velocity FC (7-8-5) still remains three points away from clinching the playoffs after a 1-0 loss at the hands of Central Valley Fuego FC (5-11-4) Wednesday night in Fresno, California.

Despite 15 shots from Velocity, they were unable to find the back of the net. Many got a shot at it, including Anuar Pelaez, who played the most minutes for Velocity since being signed to the club. Masango Akale was able to get multiple shots on goal as well, but both were saved by Fuego keeper Carlos Avilez.

"Extremely disappointed with the result," said Velocity head coach Leigh Veidman. "Despite going down early in the game, the players dominated from then on out and created great chances to get back in the game, and even win. So I'm proud of the players for the fight and the character they showed tonight."

The lone score for Central Valley came in the fifth minute of the match, after a third corner kick found Shavon John-Brown near the far post with a clear shot on goal. Despite Brooks Thompson making a tremendous save off the shot, the ball mercilessly ricocheted directly back to John-Brown, who volleyed a cross towards Sean Vinberg, who then sent the ball to the top of the net with a one-touch strike.

"Tonight showed how fine the margins in this game can be," said Velocity midfielder Derek Waldeck. "We switched off for a moment on the set piece that allowed them to score. We did well to work our way back in the game and have the better share of chances and possession, but we weren't able to take advantage of the chances we created."

After the score, Velocity was able to find chances to respond, but were unable to answer back with a goal of their own. One of the closest chances came off the foot of Azriel Gonzalez, who sent the ball on a tightrope in between multiple Fuego defenders, but the shot met the far post at just too far of an angle, sending the ball away.

Another first-half chance saw eight consecutive dribbles from Akale, who brought the ball up from the midfield to the right side of the box, where he sent the only on-target shot of the half on a path that was disrupted by Avilez, his first of three saves on the night.

Coming out of the half, it was clear that Fuego's strategy relied solely on keeping Velocity outside of the box and out of potential scoring areas. Velocity was able to control possession for 64% of the half, but the ball wandered around the backline for extended amounts of time.

As Velocity searched for entrance routes to gain attacking momentum, both Ish Jome and Waldeck looked to push the ball up the sidelines for numerous crosses, but due to Central Valley stacking the box, there was no breathing room for Josh Dolling, Akale and Gonzalez to create a spark for the time by firing a header.

Each Fuego clearance made it tougher and tougher on Velocity to even up the score, but one clearance almost led to an entirely improbable goal. As Avilez went to clear a ball that fell back to him while he was by himself in his defending third, the clearance was blocked, and as it fell backwards, it hit the Fuego post before getting corralled by Avilez, who dove on it before Pelaez could get his foot behind the loose ball.

Despite the loss, Velocity still remains heavily in contention to clinch their spot in the playoffs. There are plenty of clinching scenarios for the club in their inaugural season, but a win in any of their remaining games will prove a proper finish in a historic regular season for Spokane.

"We take this one on the chin and realize that we have to be better to get back to winning games to finish off the regular season and make it in the playoffs," Jome said.

The next opportunity will come in the Lilac City, as they face off against Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in ONE Spokane stadium. The match's theme will be Honoring Indigenous Peoples Night.

"Fans, if there is ever a time to pack ONE Spokane Stadium and support your team, it's Saturday at 6 p.m.!" Veidman said following the match.

