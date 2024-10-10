Novant Health and Omar Carter Foundation Conduct CPR Training with Charlotte Independence Pros Raising Awareness for Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







Charlotte, NC - Novant Health and the Omar Carter Foundation teamed up with the Charlotte Independence to conduct CPR Training at American Legion Memorial Stadium for players, coaches and staff last week in recognition of Sudden Cardiac Awareness Month.

The event marked the first time Omar Carter returned to the Grady Cole Center after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest on July 9, 2013. Carter was joined by Novant Health cardiologist Dr. Denzil Harris to explain the importance of knowing how to help in an emergency before teaching the Charlotte Independence pros the steps and skills to perform CPR. Players, coaches and staff paired up to practice on mannequins working on chest compressions and the placement of AED pads.

Cardiac arrest is an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat and disrupts the flow of blood to the brain, lungs and other organs. It is a leading cause of death, with more than 436,000 cardiac arrest deaths occurring each year in the United States. Survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby or the use of a defibrillator to shock the heart back into a normal rhythm. CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim's chance of survival.

Carter also shared his personal experience with the team. He played [basketball] throughout high school, was an all-conference player at Appalachian State University, and then continued his career playing overseas in several countries including Brazil and the Dominican Republic. In July 2013, while playing basketball at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, his heart stopped. He lay on the floor unconscious receiving CPR for 13 minutes until an emergency transport arrived. He was on life support and in a medically induced coma. Only 10% of sudden cardiac arrest victims survive.

Learn more about the Omar Carter Foundation and how to support at: https://www.omarcarterfoundation.org/.

