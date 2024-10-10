Vinberg's Early Strike Secures Central Valley Fuego's 1-0 Victory over Spokane Velocity

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Central Valley Fuego FC News Release







Fresno, CA - Central Valley Fuego FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Spokane Velocity FC in their USL League One match at Fresno State Soccer Stadium on Hispanic Heritage Night. The lone goal came early in the 5th minute, with Sean Vinberg finding the back of the net off an assist from Shavon John-Brown.

The match turned physical, with multiple yellow cards issued. Spokane's Josh Dolling received the first in the 28th minute for reckless play. Fuego's Clayton Torr followed suit in the 40th minute for a similar offense, and just before halftime, Velocity's Camron Miller was booked for a tactical foul.

The second half saw a flurry of substitutions as both teams looked for a spark. Spokane introduced A. Peláez, A. Mbumba, and J. Denton, while Fuego responded by bringing on Zahir Vazquez, Ashkanov Apollon, and Dembor Benson. Despite these changes, neither side could break through, and Velocity's frustrations culminated in a late yellow card for Ahmed Longmire in stoppage time.

With this win, Fuego extended their impressive scoring record, having found the net in 15 of their 19 matches this season, the most in the league.

Zahir Vazquez:

"I don't think much has necessarily changed; the team wants to work hard and put a good performance for our fans. We showed that today, it is what we have been working on every day of the week leading up to the game so it is good to get a win, especially at home, it's time to get back to it, back to work and try to go for the next one."

Sean Vinberg:

"I am happy to have helped my team get the win, it was a grind but three points, and for the next game we are going to do the same thing, one game at a time."

Coach Mike Elias:

"Not the best of seasons, you would expect players to drop their head and look forward for next season but we try to set goals, small goals, that we try to achieve in practice, in games. The group is close and the camaraderie is definitely there. Look at the fight today, we don't get that unless you get the group together and I'm proud of leading."

