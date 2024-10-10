Match Preview: Forward Madison FC vs Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

October 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC is gearing up for a pivotal home showdown against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC at Breese Stevens Field this Saturday, October 12th. With the season nearing its close and the 'Mingos holding onto second place, every point counts in the race to secure a top-four finish and lock in a home playoff match. A win here would be key in building momentum and strengthening the team's position as they push through the final stretch of the regular season.

This is FMFC's second-to-last regular season home match, so don't miss your chance to catch the action live and cheer the boys on at Breese Stevens Field!

Kickoff is at 5:00 pm CT, gates open at 4:00pm. Be sure to arrive early, grab your seat, and check out our Bargain Bin Merch Sale happening during the match-everything must go, including $10, $25, and $50 fleece!

Let's create an electric atmosphere and help push the team to victory. Vamos Flamingos!

THIS SEASON AGAINST CHATTANOOGA RED WOLVES SC

In their 2024 season matchups, Forward Madison FC has proven themselves a force to be reckoned with against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC, delivering key victories when it mattered most. The rivalry kicked off on June 8th in the Jägermeister Cup, where the 'Mingos secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory on the road at CHI Memorial Stadium. Two months later, FMFC followed up with another win on their home turf, this time defeating Chattanooga 2-1, continuing their dominance in the cup competition where the 'Mingos competed in the finals.

Most recently, Forward Madison traveled back to Chattanooga for a regular season rematch in early September. FMFC won the game with a convincing 3-1 victory at CHI Memorial Stadium, showing their offensive power as they fought to maintain their spot near the top of the standings.

As we head into this October 12th home match, the 'Mingos are riding high, having won all three matchups this season. But with Chattanooga out of the playoff race and eager to play spoiler, this showdown at Breese Stevens Field becomes critical.

'MINGOS LAST MATCH RECAP

Forward Madison claimed a crucial 4-2 victory over Charlotte Independence in a high-stakes matchup that had playoff implications for both teams. The match started with early pressure from Charlotte, as Fabrice Ngah put the home side ahead with a stunning free kick in the 19th minute, curling the ball into the top left corner. Despite the early setback, the 'Mingos were quick to respond. In the 39th minute, Michael Chilaka found the back of the net with a well-placed header off a corner from Jacob Crull, leveling the score 1-1. Just before the break, Forward Madison took control of the match when Devin Boyce unleashed a long-range strike in stoppage time, sending the visitors into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

The second half saw Forward Madison continue their aggressive play. In the 55th minute, Juan Galindrez calmly slotted home a goal after a precise assist from Derek Gebhard, putting the 'Mingos ahead 3-1. Charlotte faced challenges in regaining momentum, and the situation became more difficult for the home side in the 82nd minute when Agustín Dávila scored with a left-footed shot from the center of the box, following a corner that extended Forward Madison's lead to 4-1.

Despite a late goal by Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. from Charlotte Independence, making the score 4-2 in the 89th minute, it wasn't enough to stop Forward Madison's momentum. The 'Mingos were able to see out the remaining minutes comfortably, with a solid defensive display to ensure the win.

This victory not only solidified Forward Madison's position in the standings but also boosted their chances of securing a top-four finish and a potential home playoff match. With the regular season nearing its end, every point is vital, and the 'Mingos demonstrated their hunger to finish strong with this statement win.

KEYS TO THE MATCH PRESENTED BY THE BURISH GROUP AT UBS

With a weighty regular season game against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC approaching this Saturday, Forward Madison FC is gearing up to solidify their strong position in the standings. Here are some key points to keep in mind as they prepare for this important clash:

Start Fast and Set the Tempo: With Chattanooga out of the playoff race, Forward Madison must set the tone early by taking control of the match from the first whistle. Quick, aggressive play will put Chattanooga on the back foot, allowing the 'Mingos to dictate the pace.

Break Down Chattanooga's Defense: Quick combinations, overlapping runs from the full-backs, and smart off-the-ball movement will be key to breaking through. Forward Madison must stay patient but incisive, looking for gaps and making the most of any chances they create.

Stay Focused for 90 Minutes: Even though Forward Madison has already had several wins against Chattanooga this season, they cannot afford any lapses in concentration. Chattanooga will be motivated to spoil the party, and one mistake could shift the momentum. FMFC needs to maintain focus from start to finish, ensuring they see the game out and secure a valuable three points as they continue their playoff push.

NEXT MATCH

Next up, Forward Madison FC will be playing at home against One Knoxville SC on Saturday, October 19th. Kickoff is at 6:00pm CT. Gates open at 5:00pm. Fans can purchase their tickets here.

SNAPSHOT: #MADvCHA

Saturday, October 12th, 2024

5:00pm CT Kickoff

Breese Stevens Field - Madison, WI

FOLLOW LIVE

Streaming Video: ESPN+

In-game updates: @ForwardMSNFC

Stats: MADvCHA Match Center at uslleagueone.com

USL LEAGUE ONE RECORDS

MAD: 9-2-8

CHA: 5-11-3

