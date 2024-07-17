Spokane Indians Shine Bright in MLB All-Star Game

The Spokane Indians took center stage at the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday night in Texas.

Jurickson Profar, making his All-Star debut after more than a decade in MLB, got the start in left field for the National League and singled to right in his first at-bat against Boston's Tanner Houck. The 31-year-old would come around to score the game's first run later in the frame on Shohei Ohtani's majestic three-run blast. Profar finished the night 1-for-2 at the plate while also robbing Texas second baseman Marcus Semien of a base hit with a leaping grab in the fourth inning.

"It was a great experience," Profar said. "I'm going to try to do it every year. It gave me a push to keep working and trying to get better. Now the focus turns to the second half for our team."

Cole Ragans took over on the mound for the American League in the sixth inning, returning to the same field where he made his big league debut as a member of the Texas Rangers in 2022. The young southpaw, who overcame a pair of Tommy John surgeries before reaching the majors, was traded to the Royals for Aroldis Chapman last summer and quickly developed into one of the game's top young pitchers in Kansas. Ragans appeared unfazed by the moment, retiring Bryce Harper on a fly ball to center before inducing an inning-ending double play from Freddie Freeman.

"I'm really happy for him," said Rangers manager and former Spokane Indians skipper Bruce Bochy. "Gosh, what he's gone through, and such a great guy, great teammate. I'm happy that he's here and I'm able to pitch him today."

The American League took a 5-3 lead to the ninth inning and Bochy didn't hesitate to hand the ball over to the best closer in baseball. Emmanuel Clase, who entered the break with 29 saves and an 0.81 ERA, got a groundout from Elly De La Cruz and struck out both Pete Alonso and Bryan Reynolds to secure the AL's 10th win in the last 11 Midsummer Classics. The 26-year-old Clase is now just one of four pitchers with multiple All-Star Game saves since they became an official stat in 1969, joining Mariano Rivera, Dennis Eckersley and Bruce Sutter.

