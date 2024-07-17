Hillsboro Hops Ballpark Groundbreaking Ceremony Announced

July 17, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, Ore. - The Hillsboro Hops and City of Hillsboro today announced plans to host a groundbreaking ceremony at Gordon Faber Recreation Complex (GFRC) for the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark. The August 8th ceremony will start at 3:30 PM and include representatives from Major League Baseball, Arizona Diamondbacks, City of Hillsboro, Washington County, State of Oregon, Hillsboro Hops and Mortenson Construction.

During last night's meeting the Hillsboro City Council voted 5-0 to approve a 40-year lease between the Hillsboro Hops and City of Hillsboro for the new Ballpark.

"We're so excited to secure the Hops as a regional treasure in Hillsboro for the next 40 years," Mayor Steve Callaway said. "Thank you to all the community partners, supporters, legislators, and staff who made this possible. We look forward to the wonderful memories that will be made at the new ballpark for many years to come."

The City Council approval of the lease marks the final ratification of the project and gives the green light for the construction process to begin.

"It has taken a tremendous amount of perseverance by many people to get to this exciting day," said Hillsboro Hops President and General Manager K.L. Wombacher. "In true spirit of a public-private partnership, we have shown that teamwork wins the day. Our community will benefit from this shared vision of building one of the best entertainment venues in the entire country."

Groundbreaking festivities on August 8th will be open to the public, headlined by a ribbon cutting ceremony that starts at 3:30 PM on the site of the new Hillsboro Hops Ballpark at the Gordon Faber Recreation Complex. Directly following the ceremony at the new site, gates to Hillsboro Ballpark will be open for a Fan Fest celebration and Corbin Carroll bobblehead giveaway prior to first pitch between the Hillsboro Hops and Everett AquaSox.

"We have so many people to thank for their support but specifically want to thank Major League Baseball, the Arizona Diamondbacks, the City of Hillsboro, Washington County, State of Oregon, and Explore Tualatin Valley for their partnership," said Wombacher. "We especially want to thank our fans for their unwavering support throughout all the ups and downs over the last few years."

Further information on the Ballpark project can be found at https://www.milb.com/hillsboro/newballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.