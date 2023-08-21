Spivey Named Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week

August 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release









Florence Y'alls pitcher Carter Spivey

(Florence Y'alls) Florence Y'alls pitcher Carter Spivey(Florence Y'alls)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are proud to announce that RHP Carter Spivey has been named this week's Frontier League Pitcher of the Week. It is the first weekly award recognition of Spivey's professional career.

Spivey made a pair of starts this week, one each against Evansville and Joliet. Both registered as quality starts. On Tuesday, Spivey shut out Evansville over six innings and struck out seven. He has not allowed a single run against the Otters this season over 13 innings (two starts) and is in line to pitch against the Otters again this weekend at Bosse Field.

Spivey pitched again on Sunday on the road and held Joliet to two unearned runs on four hits and no walks over seven 2/3 innings, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning. He ended up taking a tough-luck loss.

All told, Spivey on the week pitched 13 2/3 innings, surrendering just two unearned runs on nine hits and a single walk. He struck out 12 batters over the two starts. Spivey, who has gone at least six innings in four of his six starts with the Y'alls this season, has a cumulative record of 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA.

This honor is certainly not the first for Spivey, who had a decorated career at East Carolina University before signing with Florence this summer. The righty was twice named an All-AAC selection and entered this past spring as a preseason All-American. Spivey was named the AAC Pitcher of the Year and a Collegiate Baseball Third-Team All-American in 2022, going 8-0 with a 2.83 ERA. ECU is a perennial top-25 team, making frequent trips to the NCAA Regional and Super Regional.

Spivey is the second Y'all to win a Frontier League weekly award this season, joining Brennan Price who won Player of the Week in July.

Florence is back at home Tuesday-Thursday this week for the first of two remaining home series. The Y'alls take on Lake Erie tomorrow, August 22, at 6:31 PM at Thomas More Stadium. It is a $2 Tuesday night, meaning game tickets, hot dogs, soda, popcorn, and ice cream cones are all just two dollars each. Wednesday night is Bark in the Park and Dollar Dog Night, and Thursday is Thirsty Thursday and Cincinnati Cyclones Night. The home slate wraps up next week Tuesday-Thursday versus Schaumburg.

The Florence Y'alls presented by Towne Properties are Northern Kentucky's professional baseball team, and are proud members of the independent Frontier League, an MLB Partner League. With a purposeful focus on entertaining our fans, the Y'alls provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment. Y'alls home games are played at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way in Florence, Kentucky. For tickets and for more details, visit us online at florenceyalls.com or call us by phone at (859) 594-4487.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.