'Cats Face Capitales in Potential Playoff Preview

August 21, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - Baseball, and family-fun are back in New York's Capital Region this week as the Tri-City ValleyCats host the Québec Capitales on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium from August 22-24. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM for all three games. Currently, the ValleyCats are in third place in the Frontier League East Division, and have the second wild card spot. Meanwhile, the Capitales are in second place in the same division as the 'Cats, and have the first wild card spot. Tri-City is 2.5 games behind the first-place New Jersey Jackals, while Québec is a half-game out of first. There are 12 games remaining in the regular season.

On Tuesday, August 22, it will be SouthPaw's Bobblehead Bonanza! The first 1,000 fans will receive a SouthPaw Bobblehead courtesy of American National Insurance Company.

On Wednesday, August 23, it will be Bark in the Park #2. There will be a poster giveaway of the 2023 ValleyCats team photo courtesy of TD Bank. Pups can enter the stadium for free along with a human ticket. There will be a waiver station for people to check in with their dogs, pet-themed vendors on the concourse, water stations for your four-legged friends, and pup cups available to purchase.

On Thursday, August 24, it will be Aug-toberfest. There will be food and beer specials in the Oktoberfest theme. More details to come about these specials & a special giveaway.

Be a part of the excitement and join the ValleyCats for what is sure to be an action-packed, fun-filled week at "The Joe!"

Get your tickets today by stopping by the Box Office, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting tcvalleycats.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.