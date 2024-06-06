Spitfires Sign 9th Round Pick Ethan Garden to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Ethan Garden to the Red, White and Navy for the 2024-25 season.

Garden was selected 164th overall by the Spitfires in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection draft. Ethan hails from Belleville, Michigan. He stands at 5'7 and weighs 160lbs.

Garden played for the Detroit Little Ceasars program the past two seasons and was the captain last year. Two seasons ago, he recorded 69 goals and recorded 64 assists for 133 points in 64 games played. He followed that up with another fantastic season. Through 58 games, Garden scored 43 goals and collected 49 assists for 92 points as the captain of the U15 squad.

The Michigan native is excited to be joining the club.

"It feels amazing, it is an honour to sign with such a great organization." Garden said. "Everyone on the staff has been amazing and I can't wait to get started."

Bill Bowler spoke on Garden putting pen to paper.

"Ethan is a high energy point producer." GM Bill Bowler said. "He has a tremendous compete level and oozes character. We welcome Ethan and his family to Windsor."

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.