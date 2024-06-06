Niagara IceDogs Summer Fan Fest Is Back

We are happy to announce that the 2nd annual IceDogs Summer Fan Fest is back! The festivities will be at the Meridian Centre parking lot on Saturday, August 24th from 10am-1pm.

Make sure to mark your calendars as we kick off the start of the IceDogs season in the best way possible!

Be sure to look out for more news on Fan Fest as we announce more details in the coming weeks!

Season ticket holders, stay tuned for more information on exclusive opportunities at Fan Fest just for you!

Hope to see everyone there and as always,

Go Dogs Go!

