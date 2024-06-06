Hounds Acquire 4 Picks, Virgilio to Niagara

June 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON - Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis announced his first off-season transaction earlier this afternoon.

As part of the deal, the Hounds acquire four draft picks from the Niagara IceDogs - 2nd Round 2026 (Kingston), 3rd Round 2025 (Flint), 4th Round 2026 (North Bay), 10th Round 2026 (Soo).

In return, Niagara receives D Matthew Virgilio.

Virgilio, a native of Vaughan ON was originally selected by the Hounds in the 4th Round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. Over the course of the past two seasons, the 5.11, 186 rearguard recorded 8 goals and 22 assists (good for 30 points) in 128 regular season games played.

He suited up in 11 career post-season contests.

We thank Matthew for his contributions to the Soo Greyhounds and our community while wishing him all the best in Niagara.

