Spirit Draft Eligibles Shine at Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

January 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford, Ont. - At the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, Saginaw Spirit players made their impacts felt all over the ice. Spirit and Team West captain Michael Misa found the score sheet on Wednesday night, as did defenseman Xander Velliaris for Team East.

Midway through the first period, the newly acquired defenseman Velliaris picked up an assist on Team East's first goal of the night. Velliaris picked a pass off the wall and sent a shot on goal from the left point. Shamar Moses (North Bay) deflected the shot home to even the score at 1-1.

On a powerplay in the final three minutes, the Team West captain got his name on the score sheet. Michael Misa rolled over the top of the offensive zone and drew in a Team East penalty killer. From the left circle, Misa slid a pass to the back door to Jack Nesbitt (Windsor) for a powerplay goal.

Early in the third period, Xander Velliaris helped Team East tie the game. The defenseman crept in between the faceoff circles and picked up a pass from Jake O'Brien (Brantford). Velliaris fired a shot low for the equalizer, tying the game at 4-4 and eventually sending it to overtime.

The game ended in a Team East overtime win off the stick of Porter Martone (Brampton). Misa finished the night with an assist and Velliaris led the way for Saginaw players with a goal and an assist. Carson Harmer finished the night as a +2, Jacob Cloutier registered a pair of shots on goal, and Josh Glavin picked up a fighting major at 18:07 of the second period.

After returning to Saginaw, the Spirit will prepare for their Saturday evening matchup with the Guelph Storm on January 18th. Puck drop is at 4:00pm at the Dow Event Center.

