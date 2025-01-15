OHL Partners with Drive Hockey Analytics to Introduce Smart Arena Technology to Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

Brantford, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is excited to announce the integration of Drive Hockey Analytics' smart arena technology at the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game presented by Enbridge Gas. This landmark event will take place at the Brantford Civic Centre on January 15, 2025, as the top NHL Draft-eligible players from the Eastern and Western Conferences go head-to-head in a thrilling showcase of emerging talent.

For the first time in the league's history, next-generation sensor and smart arena technology collecting advanced performance data will be used, offering players, scouts, media, and fans unprecedented insights into player performance. Drive's mission is to make pro-level tools and technologies, similar to NHL Edge, accessible to all levels of hockey. Innovative tracking technology using wearable player tracking sensors and sports AI automatically capture and measure on-ice performance, enhancing player development and advancement opportunities.

OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford highlighted the league's dedication to innovation and development: "The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game is a celebration of the incredible talent within our league and a key milestone for our players on their journey to the NHL. By partnering with Drive Hockey Analytics, we're not only showcasing these athletes but also providing them with pro-level tools to enhance their development. This is a game-changer for how we evaluate talent and engage with fans."

Jason Bukala, Sportsnet and NHL Network Analyst, former NHL scouting director and founder of The Pro Hockey Group praised the integration of Drive's technology: "The OHL is setting a new standard by incorporating cutting-edge data into the evaluation process. This technology assists with providing extra layers of information for scouts while also empowering players to better identify areas of opportunity to improve their overall game. It's a win-win for development and the future of hockey."

Adam Nathwani, COO of Drive Hockey Analytics, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "This partnership with the OHL is a testament to the league's commitment to innovation and player advancement. By integrating our technology into the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, we're providing players with the tools to excel and empowering fans to engage with the game in a whole new way."

Drive's involvement in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game signals a significant step forward in integrating trailblazing technologies at the junior hockey level, ensuring players, teams, and leagues are equipped to meet the demands of the modern game. The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for players, scouts, and fans alike.

