The Road Ahead: Top Prospects to a 3-In-3

January 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (21-15-4-0) have recently surpassed the OHL trade deadline and begun the second half of the 2024-25 season. With first place in the Eastern Conference only seven points away and the team gearing up for a three-in-three on the weekend, every game this week is crucial.

Before heading back into regular season play, however, the Bulldogs and the City of Brantford will host the first-ever Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, presented by Enbridge Gas.

OHL Top Prospects Game: Wednesday, January 15th @ 7pm

Before their three-in-three this weekend, the Brantford Civic Centre will host the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game. The Bulldogs will be represented quite well at the event, with Jake O'Brien captaining Team East, being joined by forward Joshua Avery and goaltender David Egorov.

Along with the three players, Team East will be run by the Bulldogs staff, including General Manager Matt Turek, the coaching staff led by Head Coach Jay McKee, as well as the Bulldogs' equipment and training staff.

The event will showcase 42 of the OHL's top prospects eligible for the 2025 NHL draft, and will give fans a chance to watch some of the top talent in the league, as well as a chance to witness some future stars of the NHL.

Games 1 & 2: Friday, January 17th @ Oshawa Generals &

Saturday, January 18th vs Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs will head back into action after the Top Prospects Game with a weekend double-header against the Oshawa Generals (25-13-2-1). The Bulldogs are 3-2 against the Generals this season.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs begin their weekend with two crucial games against the Generals, who are currently leading the OHL's East Division and are tied for the lead in the entire Eastern Conference. The Bulldogs, who have won three out of five contests against the Generals this season, have an opportunity to make up some ground in the standings against a strong Oshawa team, who look primed for another deep playoff run.

Nick Lardis leads the season series with 12 points vs the Generals this season, followed by Patrick Thomas who has nine. Calum Ritchie and Beckett Sennecke lead the way for Oshawa, who have eight and seven points, respectively.

Game 3: Sunday, January 19th vs North Bay Battalion

The Bulldogs wrap up their busy week with a Sunday afternoon tilt against the North Bay Battalion (15-20-3-0). North Bay leads the season series 1-0.

Storyline to watch:

In their first and only matchup of the season to date, the Battalion took a 3-2 overtime victory in Brantford, silencing a rowdy Brantford crowd.

In that loss from earlier in the season, David Egorov stole the show with a 37-save performance before Andrew Leblanc netted the winner for North Bay. The Bulldogs will look to get redemption for the October loss and to take advantage of a Battalion team who has lost eight of their last ten games.

