Spirit Announce UA Local 85 as First-Ever Jersey Sponsor

September 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - For the first time in team history, the Saginaw Spirit will don sponsored jersey patches in 2024-2025. United Association Local 85 (UA Local 85) will be proudly displayed on the front of both Saginaw's white and navy jerseys for each game this season.

"The men and women of UA Local 85 showcase a level of hard work, skill, and commitment on which the entire Great Lakes Bay region relies," said Spirit president and managing partner Craig Goslin. "Those are the very same attributes that we have come to expect from our players here in Saginaw. We're proud to wear UA Local 85 as the first official jersey sponsor of the Saginaw Spirit."

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) formally approved jersey sponsorship patches ahead of the 2024-2025 season. This allows yet another opportunity for the Spirit and UA Local 85's partnership, entering its seventh season, to achieve new levels of growth.

"Partnering with the Saginaw Spirit has been a fantastic relationship," said UA Local 85's business manager, Justin Pomerville. "UA Local 85 Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVACR Service Technicians are committed to excellence, precisely what the Spirit organization embodies. From Dick Garber and Craig Goslin in management roles to the players that take the ice every night, this organization represents Saginaw with class and dignity. UA Local 85 has been a member of this community and representing workers for over 130 years. We are very proud to have the Saginaw Spirit representing us in the hockey world."

UA Local 85 was chartered in 1892 and stands as the United Association's oldest chartered Michigan Local.

The Spirit will wear UA Local 85's shield into regular season action for the first time on Wednesday, September 25th in their home opener against the Windsor Spitfires.

