2 Weeks Left to Sign up for Bones' Kids Club

September 24, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Niagara IceDogs News Release







We are happy to announce that Bones' Kids Club is back in a big way for the 2024-2025 season! Bones' Kids Club now has two different packages that you get to choose from, Bones Kids Club Gold and Bones Kids Club Platinum!

See below for more info on the two different packages you will get to choose when joining Bones' Kids Club!

Registration closes October 8th

If interested, or if you have any questions, please reach out to Jordan at sales@niagaraicedogs.net.

