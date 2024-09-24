Erie Native, Former Olympian and Pro Goaltender Ryan Zapolski Named Otters Goaltending Coach

Erie, Pennsylvania - Ahead of a high-expectation season, a familiar face in the world of Erie hockey joins the Otters for the first time in his illustrious career.

Born-and-raised Erie native and former professional goaltender Ryan Zapolski has been named the team's Goaltending Coach, as announced by general manager Dave Brown on Tuesday morning. The news comes at the conclusion of the team's preseason, and ahead of Friday night's season opener in Kitchener.

"I'm extremely grateful to Dave Brown and Stan Butler for bringing me on board. When the opportunity came to join the Otters, a team I grew up watching, it was an easy decision." said Zapolski, "Erie is a great hockey town and it's a really unique chance to work with young, talented goalies right where I learned to play the game."

A graduate of both Erie's Cathedral Preparatory School and Mercyhurst University, there's no shortage of accolades ubiquitous with Zapolski. A well-touted during his time at Mercyhurst, Zapolski was a three-time Atlantic Hockey Association all-conference team selectee. After his time amateur, Zapolski would go on to have a journeyman career in pro hockey, spending 10 seasons in the ECHL and AHL in North America, and the Finnish Elite League, KHL, and EBEL in Europe. It was in his final season in the ECHL that a laundry-list of awards were credited to Zapolski, including three-time goaltender of the week, two-time goaltender of the month, the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Most Valuable Player awards, as well as earning the league's best GAA (1.64) and save percentage (.942). After his North American professional career, Zapolski took the opportunity to play high-level professional hockey in Europe in Liiga for Rauman Lukko, in the Kontinental Hockey League for Helsingin Jokerit, and in his final season in 2020 with the Vienna Capitals of the Erste Bank Eishockey Liga.

Zapolski is perhaps most fondly remembered nationally as a member of the United States' Men's Olympic Hockey team at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, where he found a 2.32 GAA and .904 SV% in five games.

"My playing career ended only a few years ago, so it is easy for me to understand and connect with this current group of goalies. Building a relationship and trust is a critical part of a goalies development; trusting the process, establishing strong work ethic and bringing positive energy every day leads to success." said Zapolski, "I'm excited to be a part of this team and helping our goalies reach their full potential."

Following the conclusion of his playing career, Zapolski returned to Erie, serving as a goaltending coach and volunteer assistant coach for his alma mater Mercyhurst, as well as an analyst and contributor for hockey coverage on Erie News Now.

"Ryan is an excellent addition to the Otters, and it is exciting for everyone to be able to add someone of his experience who is born and raised in Erie. He is a decorated professional with good communication skills and an understanding of the modern-day position. Ryan's extensive professional and international experience will undoubtedly assist our goalies in their ventures this year and beyond." said Brown, "To have an Olympian and someone who had trained in Finland, where some of today's best goalies have refined their skills, is a unique opportunity for Noah and Charlie to learn and grow. I'm excited about Ryan's impact on them and our team."

The decision to bring Zapolski aboard was made in agreement with Erie's outgoing goaltending consultant Adrian Volpe, who will continue to lend his expertise for the position through his new role as a goaltending scout.

"I want to thank Adrian for his tireless dedication and commitment as the Goaltending Coach." said Brown, "We are thrilled he has agreed to remain a member of the organization in a familiar role."

Zapolski's role with the Otters is effective-immediately, and will officially begin working with the Otters' goaltending corps. of Noah Erliden and Charlie Burns at Tuesday afternoon's practice.

The Erie Otters are excited to welcome Ryan to the organization, and to see his work in developing the goaltending room ahead of the 2024-25 season.

