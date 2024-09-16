Spirit Announce 2024-2025 Promotional Schedule

September 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit announced Monday their full slate of promotions and post-game activities ahead of the 2024-2025 season. With 22 full promotional nights and nine post-game activities, the 23rd season of Saginaw Spirit hockey will have events for the entire family to enjoy.

The Spirit will begin their Memorial Cup championship defense with their home opener and banner raising ceremony on September 25th, presented by Covenant HealthCare. Saginaw's season begins with the Windsor Spitfires after raising their first-ever championship banner to the rafters of the Dow Event Center. Click here for tickets to the team's home opener.

Promotions in 2024-2025 include longstanding favorites such as Shocks & Saves presented by CMU College of Medicine (Feb. 1 vs. Kitchener) and Hockey for the Homeless presented by the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan (Mar. 8 vs. Brantford) which have helped hundreds of thousands of dollars since their inceptions.

Postgame activities include two opportunities to skate with the players (Oct. 13 vs. Soo and Jan 18. vs. Gue). Upper Deck delivers two autograph sessions in the Budweiser Red Room, first on Nov. 10 against Flint, and again on Feb. 2 against the Soo. The Spirit will also hold five postgame jersey auctions to coincide with their specialty jerseys (Oct. 27 vs. Owen Sound, Nov. 23 vs. London, Dec. 7 vs. Oshawa, Mar. 8 vs. Brantford, Mar. 23 vs. Flint). Specialty jerseys will be revealed closer to the day of their respective games.

Single game tickets for all 34 Spirit home games are available here. Season ticket packages and flex packages ensure that you don't miss a second of Saginaw's Memorial Cup defense.

The Spirit close out their preseason with a trip to Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday, September 18th, and a home game against the Greyhounds at 5:30pm on Sunday, September 22nd. General admission tickets for Saginaw's home preseason contest are available for purchase.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2024

