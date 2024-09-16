ERIEBANK, Otters Enter into Inaugural Jersey Patch Sponsorship Agreement

September 16, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters, in partnership with ERIEBANK, are excited to announce an all-new partnership venture between the two historic organizations.

For the first time in franchise history, the Erie Otters will sport the insignia of a partner on their jerseys, as the logo of Erie-based financial institution ERIEBANK will be showcased on the front of all of their game jerseys. This announcement comes after the two organizations collaborated on the ERIEBANK logo being displayed proudly on the team's road and home helmets in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

This new partnership element, which was formally approved by the Ontario Hockey League for the 2024-25 season, will be a first-of-its-kind in Erie hockey history, and will physically symbolize the longstanding partnership between the Otters and ERIEBANK in an all-new way. Otters' Senior Vice President of Business Operations Chad Westerburg was the catalyst behind the venture with the community bank, and spoke highly of this next chapter with a proud partner.

"ERIEBANK has continually been a tremendous team partner and community advocate for Erie. We couldn't think of a better local company here in Erie to partner with for this opportunity. We are very thankful for their continued support," said Westerburg, "We look forward to having the ERIEBANK logo on our jerseys for the 2024-2025 season."

Katie Jones, Regional President of ERIEBANK and an ardent supporter of the Erie Otters, was thrilled with the new opportunity between the two organizations.

"ERIEBANK is proud to continue our partnership with the Erie Otters by being this year's jersey patch sponsor." said Jones, "We appreciate the great relationship we've built with the Otters over the years and are excited to extend our support for this important community asset with this sponsorship. We wish the Otters a great 2024-2025 season."

ERIEBANK and the Otters have been partners for many years, working together for community enrichment, education of financial literacy and investing to players, and giving back to those in need. This new phase of the historic partnership further cements the work already done together, and the achievements the two organizations will accomplish in years to come.

The jersey patches will formally debut on Friday, September 27 in Kitchener, as the Otters open the new Ontario Hockey League season on the road.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.