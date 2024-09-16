Rangers Acquire Andrew Vermeulen in Trade with Niagara

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers have announced a trade with the Niagara IceDogs, acquiring forward Andrew Vermeulen (pronounced ver-mew-lin) in exchange for a ninth-round pick in the 2028 OHL Priority Selection.

"We would like to welcome Andrew to the Rangers. He is a player that we feel still has his best hockey ahead of him," said Rangers General Manager Mike McKenzie. "We look forward to playing a role in his development and seeing him in a Rangers jersey."

Vermeulen, standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 185 pounds, was selected by Niagara in the fourth round of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. A native of Selkirk, Ontario, he signed an OHL Standard Player Agreement (SPA) and education package with the IceDogs in June 2022. Vermeulen split his time between Niagara and the Brantford 99ers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League during the 2022-23 season, playing 23 games for the IceDogs. Last season, he appeared in 47 games for Niagara, registering five goals and four assists.

Vermeulen will wear number 27 and is set to join the Rangers for their final preseason matchup on Saturday, September 21st, against the Brantford Bulldogs.

