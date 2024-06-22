Spikes' Winning Streak Stopped with 5-1 Loss to Keys

June 22, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, Md. - The State College Spikes had won their last three games heading into Saturday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, but the Frederick Keys used a big inning to take a 5-1 win and halt the Spikes' win string.

State College (9-8) tallied the first run when Treyson Hughes walked, stole second base and third base in succession, then scored on Cade Climie's sacrifice fly in the third. However, Frederick (6-10) scored four runs in the fifth inning, aided by two Spikes errors, to take a lead they would not relinquish.

After recording 28 hits over their three-game winning streak, the Spikes were held to three hits on Saturday, with Deniel Ortiz, Brylan West and Hayden Moore providing the punch.

State College starter Jaxon Dalena (0-2) took the loss despite only one of the four runs on his record being earned. Dalena yielded four hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 4 2/3 innings.

Frederick reliever Dawson Netz (2-0) retired all nine batters he faced from the fourth through the sixth, five of them via strikeout, to earn the victory.

Sunday, the Spikes complete their four-game series against the Keys with a 1:00 p.m. matinee matchup at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. Right-hander Ben Harris (2-0), who has gone five innings for the win in each of his first two starts with the Spikes in 2024, gets the ball for State College. Frederick will send right-hander Justin Needles (0-0) to the mound.

Following the extended set against the Keys, and a three-game visit to the Trenton Thunder from Tuesday through Thursday, the Spikes will play 12 of their last 14 games of the first half of the MLB Draft League season at home from June 28 to July 13. Highlights include BuccoMania Night on Saturday, June 29, along with FIREWORKS presented by Penn Highlands Healthcare and Penn Highlands Healthcare Cancer Survivors Night on the same evening, the Spikes' traditional Independence Eve FIREWORKS presented by the PA Lottery on Wednesday, July 3 and much, much more.

For tickets to all of the home games during the stretch from June 28 to July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

