Keys Take Down Spikes at Home Saturday Night

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys earned their sixth overall victory of the season Saturday night, defeating the State College Spikes 5-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys used a four-run bottom of the fifth inning of offense to lead the way for the win, while 15 combined strikeouts from the Keys pitching staff helped the home team secure their first victory over State College of the season heading into the series finale Sunday afternoon.

Jacob Gomez (Old Dominion) and Brayden Kurtz (George Washington) each started off their outings strong in the first two innings pitched by recording a combined four strikeouts while allowing just one walk.

Despite the Keys offense not scoring in the first two innings, Gomez and Kurtz kept the game scoreless heading into the third, with the contest remaining at 0-0 two innings in at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

State College took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third courtesy of an RBI sacrifice fly, but Kurtz finished his second inning of relief strong with a strikeout, keeping it at just a 1-0 game approaching the fourth in Frederick.

After both teams went scoreless in the fourth, the Keys brought home four runs in the bottom of the fifth, with two of the runs coming home on a two-run single from Elijah Clayton (Oaks Christian HS).

Additionally, an RBI sacrifice fly from Irvin Weems (San Diego State) and a wild pitch scoring JoJo Jackson (Georgia St) made it a 4-1 game going into the sixth in favor of the home team Saturday night.

Following a scoreless sixth inning for both sides, Trevor Long picked up a scoreless top of the seventh after recording two strikeouts in the frame to allow Frederick to remain up by three entering the bottom of the seventh.

An RBI single from Daylan Pena (Texas St) increased the lead for Frederick to four at 5-1, and another scoreless inning for Long in the top of the eighth kept it a four-run game approaching the ninth, following a scoreless bottom of the eighth for the Keys offense.

Valek Cisneros (Central Oklahoma) threw a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to finish the job for Frederick, handing the home team a 5-1 victory Saturday night over the State College Spikes.

The Keys conclude the four-game series with the Spikes Sunday afternoon in Frederick, with first pitch set for 1 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Sunday's game will feature Sunday Funday at the ballpark presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. Additionally, there will be a meet the team event prior to first pitch starting at 12 p.m.

