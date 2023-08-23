Spikes Walk off Again for Fifth Straight Win, Top Crosscutters, 8-7

August 23, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - Zac Vooletich's bases-loaded single in the bottom of the ninth gave the State College Spikes their fifth straight win as they defeated the Williamsport Crosscutters, 8-7, on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The win was the Spikes' (20-18 2ndHalf) third in a row in the last at-bat of the game, after a walk-off win over West Virginia on Sunday and a victory over Williamsport (15-22 2ndHalf) in the Major League Baseball Draft League Overtime tiebreaker on Tuesday.

In a back-and-forth matchup, the Spikes started their final flurry as Kaleb Sophy(1-3) walked Marques Paigeto begin the home half of the ninth. Logan Mathieu then singled to right field, and after Connor Langrell came in to pitch, Caleb Marquez laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. Following an intentional walk to Ryan Guardino, Vooletich bounced the first pitch he saw through the left side to bring in Paige with the winning run.

The Spikes took the opening lead with three runs in the first inning off two-time defending MLB Draft League Pitcher of the Week Shaun Gamelin on a trio of errors and a Brennen Dorighi RBI single.

State College also bounced back after Williamsport tied the game at 3-3 in the sixth to score a pair of runs on Marquez's double in the same frame. However, the Crosscutters plated four runs in the seventh to move ahead before another Spikes response as Marques Paige tied the game at 7-7 with a two-run double in bottom half.

Spikes reliever Ty Pohlmann (3-1) logged two scoreless innings in which he allowed just one hit batsman while striking out two batters to earn the win.

Sophy took the loss, yielding one run on two hits and two walks, one of them intentional, in 2/3 of an inning.

E.J. Taylor went 3-for-4 with three RBI's for the Crosscutters.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.