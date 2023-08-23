Cutters Fall In Walk-off

The Williamsport Crosscutters allowed a run in the bottom of the ninth as they fall to the State College Spikes in walk-off fashion, 8-7, at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Crosscutters had four players who had multiple hits. The offense was led by EJ Taylor, who was 3-4 with three RBIs and was a home run shy of the cycle. Isaiah Byars was 2-4, collecting three RBIs and scoring twice. Mason Minzey was 2-2 with two walks and a HBP and scored twice. Brayland Skinner went 2-5. Freddy Rojas, Jr. was able to reach three times and scored twice.

Williamsport started Shaun Gamelin who went five innings allowing three earned runs, two earned, on six hits, a walk, and stuck out six. Davis Burgin went two thirds of an inning allowing two runs on a hit but walked four. David Mata also went two thirds of an inning allowing two runs on a hit with two walks. Mitchell Scott threw a perfect inning with two strikeouts. Kaleb Sophy went two thirds of an inning allowing a run on two hits and two walks. Connor Langrell threw a third of an inning where he allowed a hit and a walk.

WP: Ty Pohlmann (3-1) LP: Kaleb Sophy (1-3) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 15-22

Next Game: Thursday, August 24th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, August 24th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Bases Loaded Pin Giveaway, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

