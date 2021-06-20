Spikes Use Wabash Valley Connection to Notch 5-4 Win over Crosscutters

June 20, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Curtis Washington Jr. and Hylan Hall teamed up to help lead Wabash Valley College in Illinois to a 53-5 record in the 2020-21 season, and on Sunday afternoon, they combined to produce the winning run as the State College Spikes topped the Williamsport Crosscutters, 5-4, on Father's Day at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Washington started the bottom of the eighth with a base hit to right field, then stole second with Hall at the plate. Three pitches later, Washington went on the move on a 3-2 count and scored easily on Hall's single to center field.

The two have combined to light up Major League Baseball Draft League defenses, with Washington now a perfect 7-for-7 in stolen base attempts and Hall a perfect 6-for-6.

The Spikes (10-12) and Crosscutters (12-10) went back and forth for much of the game, with Hall scoring the first State College run after coming home on a double steal where Kenny Piper was thrown out at second base. Williamsport then took the lead in the second on a two-out, two-run double by Issac Nunez, and extended it to 3-1 with Rob Marinec's solo homer to left in the fourth.

In the sixth, the Spikes took advantage of two Williamsport errors and Nathan Church's RBI double to tie the game up. Church has now collected six runs batted in over the first four games he has played as a Spike since coming in from Cal-Irvine.

The Crosscutters grabbed the lead back on Michael Turconi's second triple of the game and Lance Logsdon's subsequent single in the seventh, but the Spikes tied the contest back up on Zion Pettigrew's two-out double and Tyler Heckert's run-scoring single in the bottom half to set up the Wabash Valley duo's heroics.

Spikes reliever Austin Cheeley (2-0) picked up the win after recording the last two outs of the top of the eighth, both via strikeout. Cheeley also allowed one hit in his second win of the week.

Crosscutters reliever Owen Holt (2-1) took the loss after yielding the go-ahead run during his only inning of work in the eighth. Holt struck out one batter and gave up two hits.

Following an off day Monday, the Spikes will welcome the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the first time this season after visiting Ohio for the eight prior meetings between the two teams this year. The three-game set begins Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., with starting pitchers for both squads to be determined.

The series is chock full of promotions, starting with $2 Tuesday at the ballpark presented by WOWY, including $2 hot dogs, popcorn, Walking Tacos, and Outfield Bleacher seats.

Tuesday will also be QWiK Rock Night at the Ballpark, featuring a salute to rock and great giveaways, including tickets to rock concerts around the region as well as passes to Delgrosso's Amusement Park.

The fun continues with FREE Nurses Night on a Wine Wednesday, then concludes on Thursday with Bob the Baseball Dog's Retirement Pawty during Bark in the Park Night, as well as Thirsty Thursday.

Tickets for all three games for the series starting on Tuesday, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Time of Game: 2:38

Attendance: 3,639

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.