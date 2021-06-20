Keys Win First Series of 2021, 6 Run 7th Pushes Keys Ahead

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up their first series win of the season and have won two games straight after defeating the Trenton Thunder by a final score of 8-6 on Father's Day.

Frederick started Shane Barringer on the mound for the first time in 2021. Barringer worked four innings of scoreless ball allowing just three hits. He left the game at the top of the 5th with a 2-0 lead.

In the 2nd Zach Dezenzo led off with a single. Dezenzo came around to score on the first Max Ryerson home run of the season. Ryerson swung first pitch and blasted the ball to left field. The home run extended his on base streak to 10 games.

Trenton threatened in the 6th scoring 4 runs on two hits. Dwayne Marshall started the inning on the mound in his second inning of relief. Trenton brought nine men to the plate as Marshall picked up two strike outs. An error by Dezenzo saw Marshall lifted from the game as Sean Fisher entered. Fisher immediately gave up a double to TJ Rumfield, before getting a ground out to end the inning. Trenton led 4-2.

The Keys came up in the 7th and were able to bring nine men to the plate in the frame. Tremaine Spears led off the inning with a walk. After a strikeout by Anthony Herron Jr. Eddie McCabe walked to put the tying run on base. Mason Auer knocked a single to left field, loading the bases. A single by Tyler Doanes then scored Spears and knocked Chandler Brierley out of the contest.

Paul Komistek kept the 7th inning rally going, with his second extra base hit of the day, a double that scored Auer and McCabe to give the Keys a 5-4 lead. Zac Fascia picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly scoring Doanes. Dezenzo came to the plate with two outs and a runner at second. On the first pitch he saw, Dezenzo lifted his second home run of the season, this time clearing all three tiers of advertising and leaving Nymeo Field. The Keys have now outscored opponents 25-14 in the 7th inning this season. They are 4-1-1 when leading after seven innings of play.

Francois Castillo pitched the 8th for the Keys allow one run on two hits. The double was hit by Andrew Cossetti who would score on a wild pitch to make it a 8-5 game.

Anthony Defrancesco came into the game with a chance to save his second game of the season. With one out, Jordan Hollins lined a triple to right field. He scored on a ground out by Jarred Gillen. For the second straight day, Carson Matthews worked a two out walk in the 9th while representing the tying run at the plate. Defrancesco punched out Tyler Fink to end the ballgame.

Frederick is now 4-16-2 on the season. The win on Sunday marks the first series win of the season for the Keys, who are now 1-8-1 in those contests. The five home runs blasted by Frederick in the three game series with the Thunder is the most of any Keys series so far in 2021.

The Keys are back on the road for a three game series with West Virginia beginning on Tuesday. Frederick returns home on Friday for another three game series with the Trenton Thunder. Single game tickets are available online at FrederickKeys.com or by calling the box office at 301-815-9939. On Friday night the Keys host the annual American Cancer Society, wearing custom jerseys with names of Keys fans who have battled with cancer. Brian Baumgartner who played Kevin Malone on the Office will make a guest appearance on Saturday night. For information on special ticket packages please call the group sales office at 301-815-9900. Single game tickets begin as low as $10 and are going quickly so don't hesitate to call for your tickets today!

