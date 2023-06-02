Spikes Use Big Inning To Power 6-2 Win Over Crosscutters In Home Opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes overcame an early deficit with crooked numbers in the third and fourth, breaking open the game onBryce Matthews' two-run triple to take a 6-2 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Opening Night presented byPSECUat Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

After falling behind in the top of the third onTyrese Johnson's two-run double, the Spikes (2-0) matched the Crosscutters (0-2) with two tallies of their own in the bottom half.Robby Morgan IVplated the first State College run with a sacrifice fly to center beforeJack Riedeldelivered a two-out RBI single to tie the game.

Bobby Sparlingthen sparked the Spikes' four-run surge in the fourth by leading off with a double, scoring two batters later onEthan Mendoza's infield single. A Williamsport error then allowed Mendoza to cross the plate, with Matthews landing the crowning blow by tripling to theLion Country Kia Cornerin right field.

Matthews, a Washington State product, also made one of the best defensive plays of the game when, with runners on first and third and no outs in the top of the sixth, he fielded a fly ball along the right field foul line and made a 200-foot throw that kept Williamsport'sDaunte Stuartfrom scoring and allowed Spikes relieverConnery Peters(1-0) to escape the inning unscathed.

State College starterCaden Kaelberallowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four batters over three innings. Peters took over for Kaelber and picked up the victory with three scoreless frames, allowing one hit while striking out four batters in the process.

Williamsport relieverRyan Geraghty(0-1) took the loss after being charged with four runs, one of them earned, on three hits and a walk over 1 1/3 innings. Geraghty also struck out three batters.

Saturday, the Spikes continue their season-opening series with the Crosscutters in a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.Ty Fisher, a Georgia Southern product who is the only left-handed pitcher currently on the State College roster, gets the ball for the home squad. Left-handerTrenton Shawwill oppose him on the mound for Williamsport.

