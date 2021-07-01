Spikes Use Big First Inning to Pound Scrappers, 10-2

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - A six-run first inning gave State College Spikes Joe Miceli plenty of cushion to earn his first win with the club, and Curtis Washington Jr. and Marques Paige added to the damage as the Spikes drummed the Scrappers, 10-2, on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Miceli (1-3) yielded two runs on six hits and two runs while striking out one batter to pick up the win in his longest start with the Spikes (14-17).

The right-hander's work was made easier by State College's surge in the first. Tyler Heckert doubled in Washington for the game's first run, while the rest of the Spikes' tallies coming with two outs. Nathan Church's RBI single was followed by a two-run single from Lukas Cook and James Jett's two-run double.

Paige then extended the Spikes' lead in the third as he sent the first pitch he saw from Mahoning Valley (18-12) starter Collin Floyd (0-2) 426 feet over the center field batter's eye for a solo homer. The long ball was Paige's fourth of the season, tying him with Frederick's Zack Dezenzo and Trenton's Jordan Hollins for the Major League Baseball Draft League lead.

Washington delivered another standout performance, going 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and scoring a run. The Wabash Valley product also knocked in the last three State College runs in the fifth with a bases-loaded double.

Sam Crail collected four of Mahoning Valley's nine hits to lead the Scrappers offense, and drove in their first run with a second-inning single. Buck Anderson's RBI double in the fifth to score Crail accounted for the other Mahoning Valley marker.

Floyd took the loss after giving up seven runs on eight hits and three walks over four innings. The right-hander recorded one strikeout in the effort.

The Spikes will now hit the road for a two-game mini-series at Monongalia County Ballpark against the West Virginia Black Bears. Friday's 7:05 p.m. series opener will feature right-hander Richie Holetz (1-0) on the mound for the Spikes against an as yet unnamed West Virginia starter.

Time of Game: 3:08

Attendance: 2,265

