Thunder & IronPigs Postponed on Thursday
July 1, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Trenton Thunder News Release
(Trenton, NJ) - Thursday night's game between the Trenton Thunder (29-19) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-29) has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Friday, July 2, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as a single-admission doubleheader with a pair of 7-inning games that begin at 5:00 PM. The first 1,000 fans ages 13 & up will receive a Top Gun T-Shirt, presented by Case's Pork Roll. To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.
Check out the Trenton Thunder Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from July 1, 2021
- Thunder & IronPigs Postponed on Thursday - Trenton Thunder
- Williamsport Falls In Final Visit To Trenton - Williamsport Crosscutters
- West Virginia Powers Past Frederick in a 5-1 Win - West Virginia Black Bears
- Herd Ride Seesaw to 10-9 Victory - Trenton Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.