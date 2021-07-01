Thunder & IronPigs Postponed on Thursday

(Trenton, NJ) - Thursday night's game between the Trenton Thunder (29-19) and Lehigh Valley IronPigs (21-29) has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up on Friday, July 2, at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as a single-admission doubleheader with a pair of 7-inning games that begin at 5:00 PM. The first 1,000 fans ages 13 & up will receive a Top Gun T-Shirt, presented by Case's Pork Roll. To purchase tickets, call (609)-394-3300, Opt 4 or visit trentonthunder.com.

