Spikes Unveil 2023 Promotional Schedule

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes fans will have a wide variety of promotions and special events to look forward to during a 40-game home schedule this summer, highlighted by 12 fantastic FIREWORKS shows, a slate of legendary bobbleheads, and the return of $1 Beer Nights.

Single-game tickets for each of these games will be available starting this Saturday at SpikesFest 2023, presented by Mount Nittany Health and media partners Seven Mountains Media and WTAJ, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The family carnival will also feature the SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, a Spikes Job Fair, Host Family informational table, and activities and displays from over 20 local organizations. Plus, fans can stick around for Penn State Baseball's 2 p.m. home game against Delaware State, and admission is FREE for the whole day!

$25,000 Opening Night Pitching Challenge

As part of Opening Night presented by PSECU festivities on Friday, June 2, one lucky fan will be drawn from entries throughout the game to have the chance to win $25,000 with one pitch. All you need to do to win 25-large is throw a ball from the mound through the target board located at home plate, so make sure those arms are loose when you get to the ballpark for the Spikes' home opener.

PATROTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR on July 3 Headlines 12 FIREWORKS Shows

Spikes fans can look forward to an even dozen FIREWORKS shows to light up the skies over Happy Valley in 2023, with the PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR on Monday, July 3 topping the bill. The PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR show, presented by the PA Lottery, is set to be the largest show ever to be featured at a Spikes home game at approximately 20 minutes long with streams of light shooting high into the nighttime skies.

The PATRIOTIC FIREWORKS SPIKE-TACULAR will be followed by the return of the Central PA 4th Fest on July 4 as Medlar Field serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. The home of the Spikes will also host live music, kids activities and more during the celebration.

Fans can purchase their tickets now to enjoy all the pomp and pageantry of the Central PA 4th Fest at Medlar Field. Individual Spikes VIP tickets start at just $15, with Spikes VIP 4-Packs starting at just $40, with select packages including VIP Parking in the Porter North lot for the day. Lawn VIP tickets are available for $20, with Lawn VIP 4-Packs available for $80 that include VIP Parking in the south end of the Jordan East lot. Other a la carte parking options are also available. Larger groups can purchase 10-person Pepsi Picnic Pavilion picnic table packages for $100, with limited availability.

For more information, or to purchase any of the available Central PA 4th Fest ticket packages, call the Spikes Ticket Office at 814-272-1711, buy and download at StateCollegeSpikes.com, or visit the Ticket Office in-person during normal business hours.

Plus, every Spikes FIREWORKS show will be themed, starting with a Salute to Baseball Music as part of the show following the Opening Night game, presented by PSECU, on Friday, June 2.

Every Saturday home game will feature a post-game FIREWORKS display as well, starting with the Opening Weekend game on June 3, and continuing on June 10, June 24, July 8, July 15, July 29, August 19 and August 26.

The FIREWORKS slate also includes a show on Thursday, August 3 and another after the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 31.

Pride Night

June is National Pride Month across the country, and the Spikes will join the LGBTQ+ community in celebrating it on Saturday, June 3 with Pride Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters.

The first 500 fans through the gates will get a Pride Hat Giveaway presented by Chumley's Cocktail Bar, featuring the Spikes logo on a rainbow flag background.

$1 Beer Nights Return at Each Thursday Home Game in 2023

The Spikes are bucking the inflation trend in 2023 as fans 21 and up will be able to enjoy the return of $1 Beer Nights, presented by 99.5 The Bus, at each Thursday home game this season. Select 12-oz. drafts will be just $1 apiece, while 12-oz. craft drafts will be $2 each, with more beverage deals also on tap.

Spikes' Bobblehead Roster Features Happy Valley Legends

Spikes fans will have a quintet of Happy Valley legends in bobblehead form this season. Hall of Fame linebacker LaVar Arrington, All-American hoops star Jalen Pickett, three-time national champion wrestler Carter Starocci, and fan favorite LuCKy the Lion join July 15's already announced Sean Clifford Retirement Party and Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on the 2023 schedule.

The LaVar Leap Bobblehead will be given away to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 19, as 2023 will mark the 25thanniversary of Arrington's memorable leap over the line to tackle Illinois running back Elmer Hickman for a loss. Arrington, who earned induction into the College Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022, is one of the most storied members of "Linebacker U.", and was the second overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Jalen Pickett's bobblehead, presented by Penn State Health, will go to the first 1,000 fans on Sunday, August 27, when the Spikes host the Frederick Keys for a 4:05 p.m. game. The star of Penn State's 2023 tournament run, "Whoop" gave the fans plenty of reason to holler this year, backing down opponents when he wasn't shooting over them en route to Second Team All-American honors.

Carter Starocci's bobble, presented by McClure Company, will be given away to the first 1,000 fans on Saturday, August 26 as part of Wrestling Night at the ballpark when Frederick visits for a 6:35 p.m. tilt with FIREWORKS to follow. The Erie native earned his third consecutive NCAA title at 174 pounds in March, becoming the only 2023 champion to earn his victory via pin in the finals, and will make an appearance at the ballpark as part of the evening's events.

LuCKy the Lionhas been part of the fun at Spikes games for years thanks to Lion Country Kia, and he'll receive his well-deserved accolades on Sunday, July 30 when the first 500 fans "get LuCKy" by picking up his bobblehead when gates open for a 4:05 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

In addition, Sunday, June 30 will also feature a FREE Geisinger Kids Zone for kids 12 and under, giving youngsters the chance to play throughout the game.

Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health

Spikes fans can once again team up with Mount Nittany Health in the fight against breast cancer on Saturday, July 29, when the Mahoning Valley Scrappers come to town for a 6:35 p.m. matchup on Paint the Park Pink Night.

Ballpark gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m., and fans will once again be able to bid on the Spikes' pink specialty jerseys in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Mount Nittany Foundation and aid breast cancer patients and research. Fans can also grab a great Pink Giveaway by being early through the gates. Following the game, the skies will light up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Bark in the Park

The Spikes' full slate of Bark in the Park Nights returns for 2023, with four opportunities for fans to bring their pups to the ballpark. Dogs will be welcome on Friday, June 9, Sunday, July 9 thanks to Juniper Village, Wednesday, August 9, and Tuesday, August 29 - meaning fans can bring their "K-9's" on 6/9, 7/9, 8/9 and 8/29.

Fans can take in those selected games with their pooch from the Outfield Bleachers, the ballpark concourse, or other select areas of the ballpark. The Bark in the Park policies page at StateCollegeSpikes.com is a valuable resource to check ahead of time to maximize the enjoyment for fans and their four-legged friends.

Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village

In addition to the second Bark in the Park of the season on Sunday, July 9, fans can join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease on the same day as part of Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village and literally paint the park purple.

For the 4:05 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, fans are encouraged to wear purple, and with doggie doors opening to our furry friends starting at 3:00 p.m., early bird dogs through the gates will receive a Purple Puppy Giveaway.

Fans will also be able to discover how they can help raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer's through concourse information tables, in-game spotlights and more engaging initiatives.

Tales from the Ticket Office

Spikes Ticket Office and Business Operations Manager Robert DeLusa has seen some pretty far-out things in his time inside the windows, and he'll share his Tales from the Ticket Office on Wednesday, August 2. Ticket managers from across the baseball world are also invited to have their stories heard by emailing wcall@statecollegespikes.com, and we may even see an appearance by the mysterious William Call. In addition, fans can bring a ticket of their own to Trade-Any-Ticket Night to exchange for a free Bullpen Box ticket.

Store Wars: Sheetz vs. Wawa

Happy Valley has always been Sheetz country, but with the news that Wawa is set to put its first store in Happy Valley, we'll attempt to settle the age-old question on Friday, June 23 when the Spikes host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. - Sheetz or Wawa? Fans will be able to cast their vote throughout the night, with a $500 gift card going to a fan repping the champion.

Adventure Night

Grab your fedora and bullwhip and join the Spikes for Adventure Night in partnership with The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau on Saturday, June 24 when the Mahoning Valley Scrappers visit for a 6:35 p.m. game. The night's action, taking place on the debut weekend of the latest chapter in the Indiana Jones saga, will serve as the culmination of an Adventure Hunt that will take you across Happy Valley and all of its treasure.

Salute to Pickleball

The same weekend as Sheetz and Wawa fans face off and we seek Happy Valley's adventure, America's fastest-growing racket sport comes to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Sunday, June 25, when the Spikes host the Salute to Pickleball at the 4:05 p.m. game against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. Try out your skills, learn top pickleball strategies, and you could be the fan that wins the Ultimate Pickleball Set.

Healthcare Appreciation Night presented by MedOne Pro

Healthcare workers are some of the most important people in our communities, and on Saturday, June 10, the Spikes and MedOne Pro will tip their caps to all of them on Healthcare Appreciation Night. Plus, after the game, the skies will light up with a sensational FIREWORKS show.

#MeatTheChallenge with Dollar Dogs

As part of Buck Monday on June 5, the Spikes are offering hot dogs for just $1 apiece through the night, and fans are invited to #MeatTheChallenge by downing enough dogs to cover the whole game. Join the club and get your maximum glizzies on when the Spikes face the Trenton Thunder at 6:35 p.m.

Tungsten Arm O'Doyle Invited to Appear

The multi-talented baseball legend Tungsten Arm O'Doyle, he of hitting and pitching renown in the younger days of baseball, is invited to appear at the Sean Clifford Retirement Party and Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia on Saturday, July 15. O'Doyle ruled for such clubs as the Washington Governors and Akron Groomsmen while setting multiple MLB records - just look at his Wikipedia page. While legend has it that he has passed away, those who still believe in the old Tungsten Arm may yet be rewarded.

Grad Night

All 2023 graduates can take their first at-bat of the next chapter in their life with the Spikes on Wednesday, June 7 at Grad Night. Any 2023 grad wearing their cap and gown to the ballpark gets half-price admission to the Spikes' 6:35 p.m. matchup against the Trenton Thunder.

Salute to Educators Night

The Spikes will once again hold a Salute to Educators on Wednesday, June 21 paying homage to our local educators across Happy Valley. All educators can get half-price tickets for that night's 6:35 p.m. game against the West Virginia Black Bears. Plus, it's a Wine Wednesday from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars, with half-price glasses of wine available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Super Splash Day

Wednesday, July 26 will be a wet and wild day at Medlar Field as Super Splash Day returns. The Spikes will take on the Williamsport Crosscutters at the special time of 12:05 p.m., and the Geisinger Kids Zone will be the focal point of the Splash Zone, featuring plenty of water for kids to play in throughout the game.

Hospitality Appreciation Night

The Spikes will salute the hospitality workers who keep Happy Valley running on Thursday, August 3 with Hospitality Appreciation Night at Medlar Field. Hospitality workers will be able to pick up free tickets for the 6:35 p.m. game against the Trenton Thunder, and the Spikes will join The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau to present a variety of tributes to some very special people during the night.

Hockey Night in Happy Valley

Spikes fans can enjoy a tribute to the world's fastest game where only the drinks will be ice cold asHockey Night in Happy Valley returns on Friday, August 25. Rodney Martin, the public address voice of Pegula Ice Arena and Medlar Field, will preside over the 6:35 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys, and fans will enjoy a plenty of old-time hockey fun in the summertime - we even might bring in an extra attacker or two to join the fun!

Fitness Night

Get off the couch and get moving with the Spikes on Friday, July 7 for Fitness Night. Local fitness groups will be on hand, and fans can participate in crowd-wide activities throughout the 6:35 p.m. game against Mahoning Valley, including an Every Inning Stretch!

Comic-Con Night

Calling all comic fans - Comic-Con Night is coming to Medlar Field on Friday, July 14. Gates open to the general public at 5:30 p.m., and the Spikes face the Frederick Keys at 6:35 p.m. Fans of sci-fi, fantasy, role-playing games, collectibles and more can congregate at the ballpark - and cosplaying is encouraged!

Timeless Tuesdays

Every Tuesday home game, we're going into the tube of history as the Spikes pay homage to a different decade, stretching from the 20thcentury all the way to the 21st!

Salute to Fishing

On Wednesday, August 23, the Spikes celebrate one of the favorite activities of sportsmen across Happy Valley with a Salute to Fishing as part of the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters, including a Can of Worms Giveaway for the first 100 fans.

Scout Night

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will be highlighted on Saturday, July 29, when the Spikes host the Williamsport Crosscutters at 6:35 p.m. on Scout Night. The evening will feature a variety of activities to engage and spotlight Scouts at the ballpark.

PSU Homecoming Night

Celebrate the turn towards fall with PSU Homecoming Night on Sunday, August 27. The 4:05 p.m. game against the Frederick Keys will feature a variety of activities celebrating the push towards Homecoming 2023.

THON Night

It's THONNightat the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 31, as Four Diamonds families and THONmembers will celebrate the start of the drive towards THON2024at the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters. Fans will be able to donate a portion of the ticket to THON, and there will be special THON activities throughout the night.

Plus, one Penn State student will be the beneficiary of the FREE Books Giveaway on August 31 and get their books on the Spikes for the fall semester.

Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition presented by Mount Nittany Health

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, kids 12 and under can run the bases from home to home after the game, just like their favorite Spikes player scoring a run, thanks to Mount Nittany Health.

Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by MedOne Pro

Before every Sunday home game, fans can partake in a Pre-Game Catch on the Field thanks to MedOne Pro.

Daily Value Promotions

The Spikes will also have a full slate of Daily Fan Value Promotions for the summer, guaranteed to offer something for every fan throughout the week:

- Buck Monday - Make Monday a great start to the week with $1 Outfield Bleacher seats, $1 hot dogs and $1 popcorn throughout the night (6/5 only)

- Walking Taco Tuesday - The Tuesday tradition continues - feast on half-price Walking Tacos all game long and enjoy half-price 16-oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., presented by Bigfoot Country Legends!

- Wine Wednesday - Fans 21 and up can enjoy the finer things in life with half-price 5 oz. servings of wine from Seven Mountains Wine Cellars and half-price Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., presented by WOWY!

- Thirsty Thursday/Return of $1 Beer Night - Fans 21 and up can quench their thirst with $1 12-oz. select draft beers and $2 12-oz. craft drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m, presented by 99.5 The Bus!

- 4 for $44 Friday - Get four (4) Diamond Club or Field Box tickets, 4 hot dogs and 4 sodas for only $44, plus enjoy half-price Bud Light and Yuengling drafts presented by 93.7 3WZ!

- Super Saturday - Fans can enjoy a fantastic FIREWORKS show every Saturday, plus have plenty of chances to win big with Baseball Bingo along with on-field contests and special ticket opportunities presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3!

- Sunday Funday - Sunday Funday means half-price 16-oz. Hard Seltzers from 3-5 p.m., Kids Eat Free for the first 250 kids 12 and under, a Sunday Pre-Game Catch on the Field presented by MedOne Pro, plus plenty of family fun presented by BIG Froggy 101!

Single-game tickets for these nights and all 40 regular season home games will be on sale Saturday at SpikesFest 2023, presented by Mount Nittany Health and media partners Seven Mountains Media and WTAJ. The family carnival will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and feature the SpikesFest Charity Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation, a Spikes Job Fair, Host Family informational table, and kids activities and interactive displays from over 20 local organizations.

The Spikes are also seeking Host Families for the 2023 season through the newly enhanced Host Family Program, featuring many new benefits for those who are willing to open their homes to future major leagues and give them the best experience here in Happy Valley. Spikes Host Families have been a bedrock for the organization, and many families have forged lasting relationships with Spikes players that last through their journey to the big leagues and beyond.

Fans can enjoy every moment of the Spikes' biggest regular season ever with Spikes Season Ticketswith Spikes Season Tickets and Flex Books. Season Ticket Members get the same great seats for every Spikes home game, plus enjoy special amenities like TWO Guaranteed Giveaway Items and access to exclusive events at the ballpark. Spikes Flex Books feature 12 undated ticket vouchers for the price of 10, with a Bonus 13th Voucher and a One-Time VIP Parking Pass if ordered by SpikesFest on Saturday.

To purchase a Season Ticket Membership or a Flex Book, call a Spikes ticket representative at (814) 272-1711 or log on to StateCollegeSpikes.com. More team and ticket information is available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

