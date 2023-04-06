Potato Capers Identity Returns Every Friday in 2023

April 6, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release









Williamsport Potato Capers logo

(Williamsport Crosscutters) Williamsport Potato Capers logo(Williamsport Crosscutters)

The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that they will rebrand as the Potato Capers for every Friday home game as part of their 2023 season that begins on June 1.

The team introduced the Potato Capers brand in 2022 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Dave Bresnahan's infamous hidden ball trick. In 1987, as a member of the Williamsport Bills, Bresnahan used a peeled potato in a trick play that garnered international attention. The Crosscutters rebranded for their game on August 31, 2022 as part of the celebration that included a return appearance by Bresnahan.

The Potato Caper's identity was created as a fun way to commemorate this unique event and engage fans both locally and nationally. The rebrand will feature newly designed jerseys and caps for 2023.

"We were proud to be able to work with our local ad agency, Concepts Design Group of Williamsport, to create this entire alternate identity," stated Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi. "While we've had this idea for a few years now, Concepts Design Group really brought it to life. We couldn't be happier with how it came out."

The team will wear the newly revamped Potato Capers uniforms and caps, sponsored by Bower Electric, for all six Friday home games June 9, June 30, July 21, July 28, August 4, August 11 and September 1. Potato Capers caps, apparel and related merchandise is now available for in-person purchase at the Sawmill Team Store at Muncy Bank Ballpark and online at crosscutters.com. The teams full promotional schedule is slated to be released in late April.

The Williamsport Crosscutters open their 25th anniversary season, presented by UPMC, on June 1 hosting the State College Spikes at Muncy Bank Ballpark. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single game tickets go on sale May 1.

Follow the Crosscutters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the most up-to-date information on games, promotions, tickets, group options and more.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.