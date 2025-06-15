Cutters Complete Sweep of Thunder

June 15, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

For the second-straight game, a late inning triple gave the Crosscutters the lead for good. Armani Newton provided the clutch three-bagger as the Cutters completed the weekend sweep of the Thunder.

Newton finished the evening 1-for-4 with the triple, a run scored and a RBI. It was his first triple of the season and the Cutters league-leading sixth triple.

Boston Smith added his fourth RBI of the season, scoring Newton with a sacrifice fly to push the Cutters lead to 5-3 in the 7th inning.

Williamsport starter Dylan Alonso allowed one run over four innings. He struck out four and allowed two walks in the no decision.

Williamsport has won four-straight home games and five-straight against the Trenton Thunder. All three of the Cutters losses this season have come on the road (at West Virginia).

WP: Easton Davies (1-1) LP: Codi Scott (0-1) SV: Jed Boyle (1)

Crosscutters Record: 6-3 Next Game: Tuesday, June 17th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, June 17th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

