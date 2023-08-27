Spikes Top Keys, 8-4, on Sunday Afternoon

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes saw their postseason hopes fall by the wayside on Sunday afternoon, but also put a dent in the Frederick Keys' chances with an 8-4 victory at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

West Virginia's victory over Williamsport eliminated the Spikes (22-20 2nd Half) from contention for the Major League Baseball Draft League second-half title, though State College also put the Keys (21-18 2nd Half) 4 1/2 games back of West Virginia with five games remaining in the regular season.

Derrick Cherry (5-3) led the way on the mound with 6 2/3 innings in which he allowed two unearned runs on five hits and three hit batsmen while striking out five batters.

All four runs the Spikes allowed were unearned, as Eric Waldichuk yielded two runs on two hits and a walk over one inning and Ty Pohlmann (3) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the save.

The Spikes got on the board in the first inning with RBI singles fromBrennen Dorighi and Zac Vooletich, then added to their lead in the sixth as a pair of errors and Jesse Fonteboa's RBI double on a 3-0 swing tacked on two more runs to make it a 4-0 game.

After a two-run response by the Keys in the seventh, the Spikes exploded for four runs in the bottom half of that inning.Caleb Marquez tripled home a pair of runs, with an additional error allowing him to round the bases on one trip.Josh Leslie added an RBI single to run the Spikes' lead to 8-2 and let them coast to victory.

Carlos Contreras went 3-for-5 at the plate for State College.

Frederick starter James Deloatch (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs, two of them earned, on eight hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. Deloatch recorded one strikeout.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will enter the final stretch of the 2023 home schedule as they begin a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters with a 6:35 p.m. matchup at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Tuesday. Right-hander Travis Cole (0-0) will get the ball for the Spikes against an as yet unnamed Crosscutters starter.

