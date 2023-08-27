Cutters Allow Double Digit Runs In Second Straight Loss

The Williamsport Crosscutters nine hits and 11 walks in the 13-5 loss to the West Virginia Black Bears.

The Cutters offense was carried by Adam Becker as he went 2-5, which included his first home run of the season and collected a game high 4 RBIs. Brayland Skinner was 2-4 with two runs scored and Jose Gonzalez was 2-4 with an RBI. Tyler Lasch was 1-2 but also got on base three times via walks.

Williamsport sent Salvatore Ferro to the mound to start, and he was able to get through five and third innings where he allowed eight runs, six earned, on six hits and five walks, but collected four strikeouts. David Mata took over and went two thirds of an inning where he gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and a strikeout. Davis Burgin got through two thirds of an inning where he gave up two runs on zero hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Mitchell Scott went a third of an inning and got the only batter he faced, out. Connor Langrell threw a perfect inning which included two strikeouts.

WP: Brady Tedesco (6-0)LP: Salvatore Ferro (0-5)SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 16-25

Next Game: Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Wednesday, August 30th, 2023, vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Cutters Win, You Win; Belly Buster XXIII

