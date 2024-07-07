Spikes Top Keys, 6-4, to Sweep Two-Game Set

July 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Brock Wills tripled in the tying run, then scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning to help propel the State College Spikes to a 6-4 victory over the Frederick Keys on Sunday night, enabling them to claim a sweep of a two-game mini-series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Wills, who was playing his fourth different position in six games for the Spikes (16-14) as he was installed in center field on Sunday, one-hopped the warning track with his tying three-base hit just one pitch after showing a bunt. The UNCW product then crossed the plate to put State College ahead for good when Tyson Bass followed with a single.

Sam Swygert (2-2) delivered 2 2/3 innings of outstanding relief, scattering three hits without being charged with a run. Swygert also struck out four batters without a walk to earn the win.

Blake Purnell (4) tied for the league lead in saves with his fourth of the year after a perfect ninth inning.

The Spikes grabbed the early lead with a Robert Hipwell RBI single in the first to score Bass. Carson Luna then scored on an error in the second, followed by Hayden Moore's single to bring in Wills.

Frederick (13-14) fought back as former Spike Jordan Williams notched an RBI groundout in the third, and Irvin Escobar's bases-loaded walk in the fourth was followed by Elijah Clatyon's two-run single in the same frame to put the Keys ahead, 4-3.

Keys reliever Christian Rodriguez (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on six hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings. Rodriguez struck out four batters in the effort.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes welcome the Mahoning Valley Scrappers to Happy Valley for the opener of a three-game series and a five-game homestretch to close out the MLB Draft League's first-half schedule. Right-hander Fidel Ulloa (1-0) is scheduled to make his third start for the Spikes in the 6:35 p.m. matchup on Tuesday. Ulloa, out of LSU, has thrown nine scoreless innings to start his time with the Spikes.

Fans and their four-legged friends can also enjoy Dugout's 1st Birthday Paw-ty at Tuesday's game, as Dugout the Baseball Dog celebrates his 1st birthday at Bark in the Park II. Dugout, the Spikes' newest Labrador Retriever mascot, is from the same family tree as the late, great Bob the Baseball Dog, and with his birthday falling on Monday, we'll get the favors ready for all of the humans and canines celebrating with him on Tuesday.

Plus, it's a Walking Taco Tuesday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends with half-price Walking Tacos at the Salsa concession stand on the third-base side all night long.

More great promos dot the rest of the week, including the first $1 Beer Night of the year at Thirsty Thursdayand Star Wars Night on Saturday featuring the Spikes wearing Baby Yoda Jerseys that will go up for bids on the LiveSource app in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network.

For tickets to all of five home games during the final stretch of the first half of the MLB Draft League season through July 13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

