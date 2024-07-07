Cutters Complete Scrappers Sweep

July 7, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters completed the sweep of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Sunday by a score of 8-3 on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio.

Five different Crosscutters hitters recorded a multi-hit game with both Jackson Mayo and Anthony Stephan recording three hit games and Carter Dorighi, Max Mandler and Riley Nelson all recording two hit games.

Jackson Mayo and Anthony Stephan also recorded back-to-back home runs in the third inning. Mayo was a three-run home run, his second in two games, which went 362 feet to right field while Stephan's was a 407 foot solo home run to right center field.

Connor Shouse got the start on the mound for Williamsport, picking up the win after six innings of work, surrendering three runs, all earned, on three hits, four walks and six strikeouts to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Alex Clemons and Jimmy Romano worked the final three innings out of the bullpen. Clemons went two innings of no-hit pitching, allowing no runs on two walks and two strikeouts. Romano went the final inning in a non-save situation allowing no runs and no hits with one walk and no strikeouts.

With this afternoon's win, Williamsport improves to 19-7 in the first half of the MLB Draft League season. The Cutters can clinch the 2024 MLB Draft League 1st Half Championship tonight with a Frederick win over State College at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. That game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. If State College prevails, Williamsport can clinch the championship with a win over the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday.

Williamsport now returns home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open a three-game homestand against the Trenton Thunder on Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m.

WP: Connor Shouse (1-1)

LP: Jacob Remily (0-2)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 19-7 (1st Half)

Next Game: Tuesday, July 9th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Tuesday, July 9th vs Trenton, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Topps Tuesday, BOGO Ticket Tuesday, Charitable Tuesday

