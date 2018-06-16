Spikes Top Crosscutters in Extras on Opening Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes opened up the 2018 home schedule with a thriller on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. In front of a crowd of 5,169 fans, the Spikes came back from deficits in the ninth and tenth innings before walking off with a 7-6 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters in the 11th frame.

Delvin Perez, on second base to start the 11th inning under the new extra-inning tiebreaker rule installed across Minor League Baseball, came home to score the winning run on an error following Brendon Donovan's leadoff bunt.

The Spikes (1-1) overcame a 4-3 deficit entering the ninth inning on Donovan's sacrifice fly to center field that forced extra innings. In the tenth, Williamsport plated two runs, but after Joe Gomez was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Nick Dunn knotted the game a 6-6 with a sacrifice fly to right field.

The Opening Night crowd also enjoyed plenty of fun presented by PSECU and NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, including tailgate games on the concourse prior to the game and a ceremonial first pitch by Penn State men's basketball head coach Patrick Chambers. Fans also had the opportunity to take photos with the NIT championship trophy, and a "LuCKy" fan won a Kia Forte LX from Lion Country Kia at LuCKy's Kia Giveaway.

State College took the opening lead of the game on Perez's RBI groundout in the third. Then, after two Crosscutters runs in the fourth, Wadye Ynfante's sacrifice fly in the same inning tied the game.

In the sixth, Ynfante scored the go-ahead run for the Spikes after Alexis Wilson reached on an error.

Justin Toerner, the St. Louis Cardinals' 28th-round draft choice in 2018, collected his first two professional hits for State College in the game and added a stolen base.

Spikes starter Winston Nicacio allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over 5 2/3 innings, striking out four batters in the process. Reliever Will Changarotty (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless 11th inning, preventing the Crosscutters from scoring even with a runner on second base to start the frame.

Williamsport reliever Anton Kuznetsov (0-1) took the loss after yielding the Spikes' run in the 11th, which counts as an unearned run. Kuznetsov gave up one hit and struck out one batter in one inning of work.

Sunday, the two teams return to BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport to complete their three-game set. The matchup is set for a 5:05 pm start time. Right-hander Angel Rondon will get the start for State College, to be opposed by Williamsport righty Manuel Silva.

Following the completion of the opening series, the Spikes return home on Monday to start a three-game series against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers (Cleveland Indians) with a 7:05 p.m. matchup. Fans can take it easy on the wallet on Monday Buck Night, presented by 95.3 FM 3WZ, with $1 Outfield Bleacher seats, $1 hot dogs, $1 small sodas and $1 peanut boats all game long.

The series also includes the return of $2 Walking Taco Tuesday, presented by B94.5, followed by the first Bark in the Park of the season, presented by Metzger Animal Hospital and NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, on Wednesday. Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the ballpark for the 7:05 p.m. game, with canine-centric fun for all fans on tap.

Wednesday also marks the return of Half-Craft Wednesday, presented by 93.7 The BUS, with half-price craft beers from 6-8 p.m. Half-Craft Wednesday also includes half-price Outfield Bleacher seats and half-price medium sodas all game long.

Tickets for all three Spikes home games this week, as well as the 2018 New York-Penn League All-Star Game presented by the Central PA Convention & Visitors Bureau and every game on the 2018 Spikes home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m to the end of the game Monday through Wednesday. Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 4:50 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman FIeld. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, Newsradio 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

