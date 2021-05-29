Spikes, Thunder Rained out Saturday, Baseball Bingo Now on Sunday

May 29, 2021 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Saturday night's game between the State College Spikes and Trenton Thunder was unable to be played in the interest of player safety due to anticipation of forthcoming weather conditions. However, fans looking forward to the first Baseball Bingo of the season will only have to wait one day, as the cards and numbers shift to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. game against Trenton.

Fans holding tickets for Saturday night's game can exchange them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any other 2021 Spikes home game, based on availability.

Exchanges can be made at the Spikes Ticket Office at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during normal business hours. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on game days Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on game days Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days.

Fans can also call the Ticket Office at 814-272-1711 for more information on ticket redemptions.

Sunday, the Spikes' Memorial Day Weekend homestand is slated to begin with a single nine-inning game against the Thunder. Left-hander Chris Wall (0-0), who has seen his first MLB Draft League start bumped twice, is still slated to get the ball to face Trenton left-hander Justin Garcia (0-0).

The festivities at the ballpark include Scott Walker's Birthday Celebration, honoring Spikes General Manager Scott Walker, as well as Sunday Funday presented by Bigfoot Country Legends. Sunday Funday offers something for everyone, with $3 16-oz. hard seltzers from 3-5 p.m., $3 ice cream sundaes all game long, and Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition after the game.

Monday, the rescheduled Bark in the Park presented by the Centre Daily Times will now allow fans to bring their dogs to the game on the Memorial Day holiday for the Spikes' 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Frederick Keys. Monday's game will also feature an increase to 100% capacity for humans and canines at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for the Memorial Day Summer Kickoff.

The homestand concludes on Tuesday as the Spikes will start June with a $2 Tuesday presented by WOWY, featuring $2 Walking Tacos, hot dogs, popcorn and Outfield Bleacher seats.

Tickets for each game on the upcoming homestand, as well as every game on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 29, 2021

Spikes, Thunder Rained out Saturday, Baseball Bingo Now on Sunday - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.