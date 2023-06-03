Spikes Thump Crosscutters, 12-5, to Win Third Straight

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes put up five runs each in the third and fourth innings and cruised home from there for a 12-5 victory, their third straight to start the 2023 season, over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the third inning, the Spikes (3-0) got on the board in the bottom half withEthan Mendoza's two-run triple. Mendoza andRobby Morgan IVthen scored onMatthew Bardowell's single, andJack Reidellined a single to right-center field to bring in Bardowell.

Williamsport (0-3) tied up the game in the fourth, but the Spikes responded with another surge that started withWill Bush's two-run ground ball single to the right side.Bryce Matthewsthen picked up an RBI with a subsequent bases-loaded walk, followed by a Reidel fielder's choice to bring in another run andBobby Sparling's single to right-center field to cap the inning.

The Spikes plated another run in the sixth when an errant pickoff throw brought in Bardowell before finishing the scoring with Bush's RBI single in the seventh.

State College was bolstered by a 13-3 advantage in walks for the game.Addison Smithset a new Spikes single-game record with five walks in six plate appearances to surpass major leaguersTommy EdmanandMatt Curryin the franchise record book.

Spikes relieverTy Buckner(1-0) picked up the win after entering the game in a one-out, bases loaded situation in the fourth and retiring all five batters he faced. Buckner, a Gonzaga product, struck out two batters over his 1 2/3 innings.

Williamsport relieverColbey Klepper(0-1) took the loss after yielding five runs on three hits, five walks and a hit batsman. Klepper also struck out one batter in his single innings of work.

The Spikes will finish their season-opening four-game series with the Crosscutters as they seek the sweep in a 4:05 p.m. matchup at Muncy Bank Ballpark at History Bowman Field on Sunday. Right-handerGabe Starksout of the University of Texas-Arlington will make his Spikes debut as he gets the ball on the mound, while Williamsport will send right-handerDrew Bryanto the hill.

Following Sunday's road matchup, the Spikes come back home to continue a stretch of eight home games in 10 days with the opener of a three-game series against the Trenton Thunder on Monday at 6:35 p.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Highlights of the series include the return ofDollar Dog Nightto the ballpark onBuck Monday, which will also feature $1 Outfield Bleacher tickets and $1 popcorn,Walking Taco Tuesdaypresented byBigfoot Country Legendswith half-price Walking Tacos all game long, andGrad Night, featuring half-price seats for any recent graduate in a cap and gown, on aWine Wednesdaypresented bySeven Mountains Wine CellarsandWOWY Radio, with half-price wine from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Monday's game and all 38 games remaining on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

