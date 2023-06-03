West Virginia Black Bears Begin Season at Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday, June 6

June 3, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - West Virginia Black Bears News Release







The 2023 MLB Draft League season is here, and the Bears are back! The West Virginia Black Bears return to Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday, June 6, when they host the Williamsport Crosscutters in the Home Opener. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

"We're thrilled to welcome our fans back to The Mon for our Home Opener," said General Manager Leighann Sainato. "There's a lot of excitement around the ballpark as we prepare for our season, and we're looking forward to sharing this with our fans on Opening Day."

In their last meeting, West Virginia overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Williamsport, 10-6, in the MLB Draft League Championship. Exactly nine months later, the Bears will battle the Cutters in the Home Opener at The Mon.

In commemoration of the Black Bears' 2022 league title, the Home Opener features a championship pennant giveaway plus pre-game ceremony celebrating last season's championship team. Fans can pick up a 2023 magnet schedule at the gate and stay for post-game fireworks presented by WVU Medicine.

Tuesday's game also marks the first 2sDAY AT THE PARK! This fan-favorite promotion returns to The Mon with $2.00 off all tickets, $2.00 hot dogs, $2.00 popcorn boxes and $2.00 soft drinks.

Tickets for the Home Opener are available at www.WestVirginiaBlackBears.com or at the box office by calling (304) 293-7653.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 3, 2023

West Virginia Black Bears Begin Season at Monongalia County Ballpark on Tuesday, June 6 - West Virginia Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.