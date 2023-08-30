Spikes Surge Early, Rodriguez Steady On Mound In 10-3 Win Over Crosscutters

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes took a 7-0 lead after three innings and Sebastian Rodriguez pitched 5 2/3 solid innings to lead the way on the mound in the Spikes' 10-3 victory over Williamsport Crosscutters on Wednesday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Josh Leslie led the way for the Spikes' (23-21 2nd Half) offense as he went 3-for-5 at the plate, upping his Major League Baseball Draft League-leading second half hit total to 60.Zac Vooletich's RBI double in the second and Braedon Blackford's two-run double in the third were both key hits for State College, combining with four Williamsport (17-26 2nd Half) errors in the first three innings to keep the flurry going.

Rodriguez (2-1 2nd Half) kept the pace up with the Spikes well out in front, allowing three runs on four hits, one walk and one hit batsman over his tenure on the mound. The right-hander from Point Park (Pa.) University also struck out two batters and retired seven straight at one point.

Crosscutters starter Jake Norris(0-3) took the loss after being charged with seven runs, though just two earned runs, on five hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out three batters over three innings.

Vooletich, Blackford and Payton Harden each joined Leslie in recording multi-hit games for the Spikes.

The Spikes and Crosscutters now head back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on Thursday night to finish their three-game series with a 6:35 p.m. matchup. State College, playing its home finale on Thursday, will send right-hander Jonah Jenkins( 1-2) to the mound. Williamsport is scheduled to start right-hander Ruddy Gomez (0-1).

