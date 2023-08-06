Spikes, Scrappers Halted by Rain Without a Decision on Sunday

NILES, Ohio- The State College Spikes scored a tie-breaking run in the top of the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon at Eastwood Field but had to be content with a 5-5 tie as rain came in the bottom of the sixth and halted the game before the Mahoning Valley Scrappers could complete their turn at bat.

The Spikes (12-13 2ndHalf) trailed 3-0 going into the fifth inning, but plated five runs in the frame to take the lead.Carlos Contreras's two-run double with the bases loaded started the State College surge and was followed by aBraedon Blackfordsacrifice fly to tie the game.

Brennen Dorighithen drove the first pitch he saw from Mahoning Valley (9-14 2ndHalf) starterElijah Pleasantsover 400 feet off the scoreboard in right-center field for his second home run of the season to put State College in front, 5-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Scrappers rallied to tie the game.David Bermudezsingled in a run and sentMason Sykesto third with two outs, then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Another wild pitch then brought in Sykes, but Bermudez was thrown out at the plate trying to advanced.

In the sixth inning,Ryan Guardinoled off with a double to center field, then scored on aCaleb Marquezsacrifice fly two batters later. However, afterOmar Velozsingled to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning, the showers arrived to stop the game withChristian Johnsonat the plate.

Since the Scrappers did not fully get their turn at bat, the result reverted to the previous completed inning, with records from the sixth inning washed out.

No winning or losing pitcher is recorded in a tie game. State College'sJacob Myerhad a bid for a win dashed after going 4 1/3 innings and yielding five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five batters.

Pleasants also yielded five runs for the Scrappers on three hits, five walks and two hit batsmen over five innings. The righty did not allow a hit until the fifth inning.

The Spikes will now return home and, after an off day on Monday, host the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. The game will serve as the opener of a three-game series between the two teams, with Medlar Field at Lubrano Park hosting the first two games and Thursday's series finale taking place at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport ten days prior to it serving as the location for the MLB Little League Classic.

Right-handerSebastian Rodriguez(0-0), who went a season-long seven innings and yielded just one earned run last time out against the Crosscutters, is slated to start on Tuesday for the Spikes. Williamsport starting pitchers for the series have not yet been determined.

Walking Taco Tuesdaypresented byBigfoot Country Legendsleads the way on the promotional schedule for the week. Tuesday night will also feature aMillerCoors Happy Hour, with half-priceMiller LiteandCoors Lightavailable from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, fans are invited to bring their dog to the ballpark forBark in the Park IIIpresented by theCentre Daily Times.More information onBark in the Parkis available at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Plus, it will be aWine Wednesdaypresented bySeven Mountains Wine CellarsandWOWY Radio, with half-price wine andLeinenkugel's Summer Shandyavailable from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday and Wednesday, as well as all 12 games remaining on the second half of the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Tuesday via theSpikes Radio Networkpresented byPenn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State AthleticswithSteve JonesandJoe Putnamon the call. The broadcast starts withSpikes Live!presented byMount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:05 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on theMLB Draft Leaguestreaming platform atMLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link onStateCollegeSpikes.comand theTuneIn Radioapp.

