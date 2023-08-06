Cutters Offense Leads Series Sweep of Trenton

The Williasmport Crosscutters pounded out 15 hits in their 8-6 win over the Thunder, completing the rain-shortened series sweep.

Brayland Skinner returned to the line up and extended his hit streak to 11-straight games, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. It's the longest hit streak by a Cutters batter this season.

Jose Gonzalez is now riding a 19-game on-base streak, finishing the night 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. He is one game shy of the longest active streak in the MLB Draft League.

Tyler Prospero made his 2023 Cutters debut on the mound and worked three perfect innings, using his defense to retire all nine batters that he faced.

Mitchell Scott would earn the win out of the bullpen, tossing two shut out frames, allowing a walk and a single in the process. It's his first win of the season.

The Crosscutters have now won three-straight games for the first time in the second half of the season and have won their last four games against the Thunder.

WP: Mitchell Scott (1-0)

LP: Lorenzo Peterson (0-1)

SV: N/A (-)

Crosscutters Record: 11-13 2nd half

Next Game: Monday, August 8th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Thursday, August 10th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday, Thank You Thursday, Boomer's Birthday

