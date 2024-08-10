Spikes' Pitching Duo Delivers in 3-2 Win Over Black Bears

August 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Nick Hohenstein struck out seven batters in 5 2/3 strong innings for the State College Spikes on Friday night and Peter Ostensen finished the evening with three scoreless frames to preserve the Spikes' series-clinching, 3-2 win over the West Virginia Black Bears at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Hohenstein (2-0) was charged with just one run, which scored after he left the mound, and gave up just four hits and a walk to earn the win in his first start for the Spikes (11-10 2nd Half) this season.

Ostensen (1) entered the game with runners on first and second and no outs in the seventh and retired every batter he faced to earn the save. The Fairfield right-hander struck out four batters, including striking out the side to finish the game in the ninth inning.

State College took the lead in the first inning for the second straight night, with a wild pitch by West Virginia (10-10 2nd Half) starter Eli Majick (0-1) bringing in Austin Roccaforte and a Cam Bufford single drove in Cooper Hext.

Manny Jackson extended the lead to 3-0 in the fourth with an RBI single to drove in Bufford, but the Spikes could not add any more runs despite loading the bases with no outs in the same inning.

Jeff Liquori, who put together a three-hit game, put the Black Bears on the board with a double in the sixth, and Kasten Furr's ensuing single knocked him in to bring West Virginia within a run.

The Spikes earned their first series win at Kendrick Family Ballpark since June 14-16, 2022 with the victory.

Sunday, the Spikes go for the sweep in the finale of their three-game set with the Black Bears. Right-hander Phillip Bryant (0-3) is scheduled to get the ball for State College in the matinee matchup, which will begin at 4:00 p.m. at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Following the series in West Virginia, the Spikes will visit Eastwood Field in Niles, Ohio for a three-game set against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers from Monday through Wednesday before returning home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a seven-game homestand starting on Thursday, August 15.

Highlights of the upcoming homestand include FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 17, American Health Association Lifesaver Night sponsored by PSECU on Thursday, August 15, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village on Sunday, August 18, and an Eric Milton Appearance and No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Commemorative Poster Giveaway on Wednesday, August 21.

To purchase tickets to all 12 remaining home games on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park through September 3, fans can call 814-272-1711 or visit the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark at approximately 3:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.