Keys Fall to Scrappers Saturday Night at Home

Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys suffered a close and hard-fought loss Saturday night against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, after falling by a score of 5-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Despite the Keys putting together tough at-bats down the stretch, the Scrappers found a way to hold the Keys off the board most of the night, securing the series win as a result in the Key City.

Gage Bihm started his evening out strong with a scoreless top of the first, keeping his team tied up at 0-0 through the first inning of play Saturday night.

Despite the Scrappers taking a 1-0 lead following an RBI double in the top of the second, a great throw in right from Elijah Dickerson led to an inning-ending double play, allowing Frederick to still be down by only one entering the third.

After each team went scoreless in the third inning, Bihm followed it up with a 1-2-3 top of the fourth inning recorded, keeping it just a 1-0 contest going into the fifth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Kade Lancour struck out the side in the top of the fifth in his first inning of relief, but the Keys stayed off the scoreboard through the first five innings, as the Scrappers maintained a 1-0 lead heading into the sixth in the Key City.

Following another 1-2-3 inning from Lancour in the sixth, the Keys put two runners on with one out, but an inning-ending double play retired the side, with Frederick remaining down by one approaching the seventh in game two of the three-game series.

Mahoning Valley extended the lead in the top of the seventh with an RBI single, but a strikeout from Cale Mathison kept the damage to just one run allowed, as the Keys trailed 2-0 going into the eighth in Frederick.

A wild pitch, another RBI double, and a sacrifice fly for Mahoning Valley bumped the visitors lead to five in the top of the eighth, and Derrick Mayes II (Maryland Eastern Shore) cut the deficit to four on an RBI double, taking the contest into the ninth with the Keys down 5-1.

After Jay Allmer (Seton Hall) recorded a scoreless top of the ninth inning, the Keys went scoreless in the bottom of the ninth, falling in the second game of the three-game series by a score of 5-1.

The Keys conclude the three-game series against the Scrappers Sunday afternoon, with first pitch from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium set for 3 p.m.

Sunday's game will represent Sunday Funday at the ballpark, meaning that there will be catch in the outfield before the game presented by Goodwill Industries of Monocacy Valley. The Summer Reading program presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union will also take place and there will be postgame kids run the bases.

