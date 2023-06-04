Spikes Off To First-Ever 4-0 Start After Victory Over Crosscutters

June 4, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - State College Spikes News Release







WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -For the first time since the franchise's inception in 2006, the State College Spikes are starting a season 4-0 after defeating the Williamsport Crosscutters, 9-5, on Sunday afternoon at Muncy Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Three previous Spikes teams - the 2013, 2014 and 2019 editions - each started 3-1, but this year's squad etched its name into the club's record books by outscoring the Crosscutters (0-4) 31-12 in a sweep of a season-opening set.

The Spikes took a 2-0 lead in the second on an RBI double fromRobby Morgan IVand aTyler Wilsonsingle to score Morgan. State College extended the advantage to 4-0 in the fourth on 17-year-oldAddison Smith's two-out, two-run single to center field.

Williamsport fought back with the first home run of the series asReed Chumleywent deep to left field with a two-run shot in the fourth, followed by aSean SmithRBI single andRyan Vogel's sacrifice fly to tie the game in the same frame.

However, the Spikes took control after that as Wilson provided a second run-scoring single in the fifth and another youngster, 18-year-oldAden Howard, delivered an RBI single of his own later that inning.

The Crosscutters had one last gasp in the seventh asJack Oberdorfplated Vogel with a sacrifice fly, but after a wild pitch brought inLuke Napletonin the eighth to make it 7-5, the Spikes took a bases-empty, two-out situation in the ninth and grabbed a pair of insurance runs on Napleton's single to left.

Napleton, who came to the Spikes after playing for Quincy University in Missouri this past spring, went 3-for-6 in his debut with the team.

RelieverBen Harris(1-0) was credited with the win after handling the fourth on the mound, though it was rightyDaniel Padysakthat carried the day in the late innings. Padysak, who earned the save in the season opener on Thursday, entered in the sixth and allowed just one unearned run on one hit and one walk while striking out eight batters over three innings.

Williamsport relieverTitan Hayes(0-1) took the loss in his first appearance with the Crosscutters after allowing two runs on three hits and a walk in the fifth.

The Spikes will next clash with the 3-1 Trenton Thunder in three-game series featuring the teams with the two best records coming out of the Major League Baseball Draft League's opening weekend. Monday's 6:35 p.m. series lid lifter will feature right-handerKelan Hoover(0-0), who tossed four no-hit innings on Thursday, on the mound for the Spikes. Trenton is scheduled to send left-handerChase Jeter(0-0) to the hill.

Monday marks the return ofDollar Dog Nightfor the first of a trio of Spikes games featuring $1 hot dogs this year. It's part ofBuck Monday, which will also feature $1 Outfield Bleacher tickets and $1 popcorn.

More highlights of the series includeWalking Taco Tuesdaypresented byBigfoot Country Legendswith half-price Walking Tacos all game long, andGrad Night, featuring half-price seats for any recent graduate in a cap and gown, on aWine Wednesdaypresented bySeven Mountains Wine CellarsandWOWY Radio, with half-price wine from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Monday's game and all 38 games remaining on the Spikes' biggest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 4, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.