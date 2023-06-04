Chumley Homers; Cutters Can't Avoid Sweep

Reed Chumley's two-run home run was not enough, as the Spikes topped the Cutters, completing the opening series sweep.

Chumley's two-run home run came in the 4th inning, a 355-foot shot into the bullpen beyond the left field wall, driving in Daunte Stuart. Chumley finished the night 2-3 with the home run and two RBI.

Ryan Vogel collected two more hits, finishing the night 2-3 with a double and a run scored. He is currently batting .462.

Titan Hayes took the loss in his Cutters debut. The right hander allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in an inning of work. Hayes did feature a fastball that reached 98 MPH.

Free passes hurt the Cutters again, as the pitching staff walked 10 batters and hit 4 more, to go along with 11 hits surrendered, giving the Spikes 25 base runners in the contest.

Drew Bryan was the first Cutters starter to go three innings. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk, striking out three in a no decision.

WP: Ben Harris (1-0)

LP: Titan Hayes (0-1)

SV: N/A (0)

Crosscutters Record: 0-4

Next Game: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at West Virginia, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Friday, June 9, 2023 vs. Mahoning Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Rally Cone Giveaway, Potato Caper Friday, Sullivan County Night

